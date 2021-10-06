Shannen Doherty with cancer: she can no longer be cured

While she has been fighting her cancer for six years, Shannen Doherty has just learned that she can no longer be cured.

The fight of a lifetime. Since 2015, Shannen Doherty has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said at the time that she was diagnosed late. In August 2016, she announced to her fans that her cancer had spread. In February 2017, she announced that her chemotherapy was over. After long months of treatment, Shannen Doherty was pleased to announce in 2019 that she was finally in remission.





An unexpected recurrence

In February 2020, the star had to face a recurrence of her cancer. A few days ago, the star learned that now she could not be cured. She suffers from stage 4 breast cancer. Shannen Doherty has no other choice but to live with the disease until her last days. During an interview for Variety she confided:

“The best example I can give to people who have cancer, as well as to the outside world that does not, is to show what a cancer patient looks like.”, before adding: “We’re fit for work. So I’m just trying to live the best I can, to be the best example in this time.”

