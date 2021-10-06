“She didn’t dare come and talk to me”

Eliminated against Ugo and Clémentine on The island of the banished , Candice is leaving definitely Koh-Lanta, The Legend . The adventurer confides on her journey to TV-Leisure and come back to the “ treason “from Coumba.

In tears, Candice Drink seemed to blame the blow last Tuesday, when he was ousted from Koh-Lanta, The Legend. Thinking of doing a “big blow“during the council, the young woman had not yet anticipated the decisive vote of Coumba against her. A fatal bulletin – which the latter seems to regret bitterly since – which sent it directly to The island of the banished. But against Ugo and Clémentine, the candidate came last in the new event in Arena. A defeat synonymous with the final departure of the All-Stars anniversary of the TF1 survival game. Candice interviewed TV-Leisure during which she returns in particular to the heavy mea-culpa of Coumba concerning her.

“I really fell from a height”

Télé-Loisirs: We imagine you disappointed with this elimination, at the gates of reunification …

Candice: Very disappointed, yes. Especially since I was in very good physical and moral shape at this stage of the game.

How do you judge the cast for this season?

When I arrive, I tell myself that there will be a level (laughs) And even more on the side of the female cast which sends heavy. In the men too, but when I saw the girls, I understood that there was going to be level.

After the first electric council where the girls slashed in front of the boys, did you think that the 100% female alliance could last?

It is true that at the very beginning, being only among girls was not my delirium. But I was very pleasantly surprised by the great atmosphere in the camp, despite this first tip.

Was your elimination due to an error on your part or to the “treason“from Coumba?

My mistake is to have been too confident. I trusted Christelle and Coumba too much. We are in Koh Lanta, we are in a game! I didn’t think it was Coumba who put my name on the board bulletin. So even after the first tie at 1-1 with Sam, I figured the four girls were going to be united. But not at all. I really fell from the height because I didn’t think they would put my name on the paper.

“I haven’t slept on it …”

At the time, you feel upset but strangely almost without resentment …

So today yes, I have this vision … (laughs) But then I was really disappointed. It’s not anger but disappointment because I trusted them. I haven’t slept on The Isle of the Banned. Even there, before the episode aired last Tuesday, I was not very well, I thought about it because it was not an easy time to live. And then on The Isle of the Banned we redo the whole adventure with “if“…





Following the long mea-culpa from Coumba on Instagram last week, you have “forgiven“her gesture to the adventurer. But did she tell you about it in person after the shoot?

We all saw each other again in July when the show was presented to the press. Coumba then told me that she did not dare to come and talk to me, that she would have even offered me her cheek if I had wanted to put a right on her. (laughs). She was really scared that I would resent her, except that I really am not someone with a grudge. I don’t like to live in the negative. Before his message on Instagram, we also spoke on the phone. She thought I was angry with her again. When I think of Coumba, I think of someone brave, smiling and funny. I forget the game and this betrayal. I prefer to keep only the positive over the negative which will do neither for her nor for me.

How do you justify his vote against you? We have the impression that, regardless of past alliances, only that of the “old” against “the new ones” counts …

What is difficult in the All-Stars is that we all know each other more or less before leaving. And Coumba says it in the game, she is like brother and sister with Claude. And it worked against me. She preferred to keep Sam (close to Claude, editor’s note) to me. But that’s part of the game.

“I should have been more suspicious”

When you discover Ugo and Clémentine on The island of the banished, what is your first impression?

I think I’m as lucky as they are. But when I see that Ugo has won everything from the start … (laughs). But the events can be suitable for everyone, so I feel I have my chance.

Several months after the shooting, do you have any regrets about your adventure?

I should have been more suspicious, not to vote against Clémence but against Sam. But we can’t go back.

Koh Lanta, stop or still?

I’m a fan of adventure so no problem! And I’m only 24 and already three Koh Lanta to my credit. I hope to be called back in a few years.

You recently announced your moving in with your companion Jérémy, ex-candidate of the game … What was the trigger?

Before leaving on this Koh Lanta, I had just bought my apartment off plan, but delivered in early 2022. And then Jérémy was constantly on the move all over the world. So we didn’t have our cocoon yet. Being away, especially on Koh Lanta, may have been a trigger for us to live together. And then when I left the game, Denis Brogniart told me that Jérémy was in Egypt. I immediately went to join him because we missed each other a lot.

How does Jérémy judge this All-Stars season?

He would have liked me to go further, of course. We follow the adventure together because there is a lot of things that I do not know about the rest of the season. So we can’t wait to watch.