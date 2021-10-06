She said, she lied … All Coumba’s contradictions in “Koh-Lanta, the legend”

DECRYPTION – Initiator of a feminine alliance, the adventurer was the first among the Yellows to vote against a woman, namely Candice, then to vote against Clémence. Back to his puzzling statements.

“If there is a mix of teams, we have to develop our strategy to dismantle all the guys.” The day after the second tip of “Koh-Lanta, the legend”, marked by the elimination of Cindy and Patrick, Coumba clearly displayed his ambitions. To all the women still in the running, the adventurer proposed to set up an exclusively female alliance. “I think there is a core of five people in the guys: Claude, Laurent, Namadia, Teheiura and Sam”, targeted the 38-year-old sports coach. “The others, we can use them to our advantage but at some point, we will throw them too. No feeling! We really have to consider ourselves as sisters and above all never expose our strategy as what we want to advocate the woman before because they will take hatred and it is there that they will do everything to explode us. “

With the exception of Alexandra, who showed signs of hesitation, especially at the idea of ​​voting against Loïc, all were enthusiastic about the idea. “My goal is to bring five women to the final square so for that you have to develop a strategy beforehand and come to an agreement from the start”, Coumba said facing the camera. Trying to convince Alexandra, she then claimed to be “Ready to vote Claude”. “I am very close to Claude, but women before. I want to put women in the spotlight ”, she added before supporting women: “If I have to eliminate it, I will eliminate it in favor of one of you”. And a few hours after the reshuffle of the teams, the sports coach again advocated this alliance. “We don’t forget our goal: the girls. A lot of girls at reunification, I always keep that in a corner of my head. We may be yellow, but I’m the girls’ team ”, she said facing the camera.

In the fifth episode, a few days after the elimination of Clémentine in the reds (Alexandra having voted against her and Alix having voted against Jade), Coumba understood that the feminine alliance was shattered. “The“ girl power adventure ”is over. Girls, tell me what you think, either we maintain or we stop the girl power strategy “, she asked her teammates. “Now I am keen to take the four of us until at least reunification. As soon as there is a part that has dissolved, I say the four of us after the rest, we’ll see. Until reunification, we are protected. ”

Except that during a reward of a test of comfort, Teheiura revealed to Claude and Phil the existence of this alliance. But strangely, Claude only retained the first names of Jade and Clémence that he promised to“To keep an eye on”. And just as strangely, Coumba’s first name was never mentioned. Back on the yellow camp, Claude told the other adventurers that Clémentine would have told the council that several women have decided to eliminate the strongest men, namely him and Laurent … without citing Coumba who is nevertheless the one who has targeted five men. Bluff or not, Claude’s intervention has the merit of sowing trouble among women. Pointed out, Candide and Clémence denied everything and lamented that Coumba rejects the idea of ​​the alliance on all women. If Candice could explain herself, Claude said she believed “Coumba 100%”. “I think it’s a shame that the girls don’t admit it. At home, confessed fault, half forgiven, unacknowledged fault, tenfold punishment “, he warned.





First contradiction

Despite their difference of opinion, Coumba then assured Candice and Clémence that the girls’ alliance was still valid. “I said it anyway … until reunion”, she said on the beach before adding facing the camera: “I can’t go back. I did not make the promise to people, I have a word to myself, it is not to vote a girl before the reunion ”. However, in the following council, it is indeed against Candice that Coumba voted. “We had a female alliance, you ruined everything by revealing our strategy in front of the boys. It’s just a little warning, watch out, next time when I tell you something, or when we’re putting things together, take your place and stop following the others. “ Except that there was no next time, Candice having been eliminated at the end of the council.

Visibly remorseful, Coumba wanted to send a message to Candice on Instagram after the broadcast on TF1. “Candice, my biggest regret on this adventure. I am so ashamed of myself. You trusted me and I betrayed you. You were counting on me and I didn’t live up to it. This adventure drives you crazy, makes you lose your lucidity and I haven’t thought about it … It’s been four months since we came back from the adventure and there hasn’t been a day when I haven’t regretted my behavior. towards you. I could never make up for what I did but I will do anything to be forgiven and redeemed even if it has to last my whole life… I have been execrable and not correct towards you and I am sorry my doll. I adore you my beautiful, you are so extraordinary. Forgive me”, she wrote. “You have been forgiven for a long time my Coumba”, replied Candice.

“I will not vote against Clémence” Coumba in “Koh-Lanta, the legend” on TF1.

In the sixth episode, the Yellows team again lost an immunity test. Feeling threatened, Clémence inquired of Coumba to know her intention to vote. The latter then promised him not to vote against her but against Sam. “A glimmer of hope” for the double winner of “Koh-Lanta”. Warning by Christelle in relation to Claude, Coumba seemed determined to vote against Sam: “I take responsibility for my choices, I am a free electron. There I believe that Clémence is more deserving than Sam ”. And to reiterate a little later: “Me, I will not vote against Clémence because although she has already won twice, she has her place, she is very active on the camp, you can feel her presence”.

But that was without counting on Claude’s persuasive force. In total confidence, Coumba then told him that he wanted to vote against Sam. “You do whatever. Either we are together, or we are each on our side “, replied Claude. “I am with you but then you shouldn’t ask myself … It’s a promise, I won’t go back on my promises”, she defended visibly stung. However, doubt has settled in Coumba. “I left to vote for Sam. I spoke to Claude about it, he takes it badly so I’m still hesitating. I have no idea who to vote against. It’s between Clémence and Sam ”, she admitted facing the camera. And it is no surprise that Clémence was eliminated unanimously. “It was you or Sam. He still has a lot to prove to himself”, Coumba justified.

A choice that only half surprises Clémence. “I’m convinced that deep down, she didn’t necessarily want to vote against me. She certainly thought about the rest of the adventure. She knew that reunification was near and she preferred to follow what Claude was saying. I knew that Coumba had a very strong relationship with Claude, that they were very close ”, she told us. Now to say that an alliance linked Coumba to Claude … “Coumba’s position was very vague. Maybe there was an alliance behind it all. We don’t see Coumba or Claude saying to each other “We have an alliance together” but maybe it was. ”

