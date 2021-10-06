Shoot a sex scene with Jennifer Aniston? “Torture” for Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal remembered his collaboration with Jennifer Aniston on the set of “The Good Girl” in 2002. And he does not have excellent memories.

The acting profession can sometimes be very embarrassing. Jake Gyllenhaal paid the price in 2002, on the set of the movie “The Good Girl”. In this romantic comedy, he gave the answer to Jennifer Aniston. Only problem at the time: the actor had a crush on the actress of “Friends”. In 2016, he told “People” magazine: “I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy. ”

This Tuesday, October 5, in the “Howard Stern Show”, Jake Gyllenhaal was asked about the progress of this collaboration on the screen. The opportunity for him to make a secret, to say the least, surprising about the fact of shooting sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston: “It was torture. But it was also not torture. I mean, it was a mix of the two. “

The pillow technique

Jake Gyllenhaal indeed had difficulty concentrating: “Strangely, the love scenes are embarrassing because there are maybe 30 or 50 people watching. It’s not very exciting. It’s mechanical. And it’s like a dance, a choreography for a camera. “So that the discomfort is less important for the scenes shot in a bed, the actor explained that he used at the time the” technique of the pillow “, consisting of putting a …

