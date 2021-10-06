Singer Olivier Villa, son of Patrick Sébastien, wants to open his cabaret-guinguette in the Dordogne

The cabaret is obviously a family affair! Singer Olivier Villa, son of Patrick Sébastien has chosen to create a cabaret-guinguette-restaurant in Périgord. The project, which the singer has been nourishing for many years, was originally intended to end in Corrèze, where he is from. “But no one is a prophet in his country he confides. The Dordogne opened its arms to me, I took them with pleasure “.

At home, there will be duck breasts on the grill, prime rib, a lot of noise at the bar and a lot of people who drink and not in moderation. They will have pilots or will come on foot. Question cholesterol at home, it will be complicated! ”

The project of a lifetime

“This project has been the dream of my life for over 20 years confesses Olivier Villa. I dream of having this kind of establishment because I’ve been there before as an artist, as a singer and as a client as well, so I did both sides of the counter. These places are missed today by people of all ages, that is to say a kind of intergenerational mix of people who want to party in a friendly and festive spirit, with good food and good music too. . I’ve always liked it, so why not set up mine and give people what I’ve had for twenty years. “

An accessible concept

Olivier Villa has given careful thought to the concept over the past few years. “It will therefore first be a cabaret, with artists who will come all year round. he explains. Artists, singers, songwriters, magicians, comedians, troupes. They will offer their talent every Saturday evening, all year round except in January when we will be closed. Famous ones, lesser known ones with headliners from time to time.

On Sunday and Monday, there will be a guinguette meal with an orchestra of three to eight musicians, with the accordion, but also music from the 60s, 70s, 80s to make all generations dance until the evening.

All at very very attractive prices specifies the singer. At home, for around 35 euros per person, you can have a starter, a main course, a dessert, a coffee, a kir, an hour and a half of dinner show or more, and behind the possibility of dancing, that’s when- even very very affordable. I want to offer this popular side that I have always kept in life “, he adds.





In an old mill

But before this dream becomes reality, Olivier Villa has his work cut out for him. We first had to find the place. It will be an old mill, the Capelot mill, located in the town of Sainte-Marie-de-Chignac, a dozen kilometers from Périgueux. “A fairly large place, not too far from people but not too close either so as not to disturb the neighborhood” explains Olivier Villa. The sale of the property which belongs to Grand Périgueux should be finalized very soon. The future boss of the cabaret-guinguette restaurant wishes to add a 1000 m2 wooden cladding building, with a roof covered with photovoltaic panels. The extension will house the kitchens and the performance hall. The establishment will be able to accommodate 350 to 400 people in its dinner-show configuration, and up to 800 for standing concerts.

“Chez Oliv”

The name has already been found, it will be ” At Oliv “, just like my first name, as I am nicknamed and I will print my paw on it, because there will be everything I like explains Olivier Villa. There will be duck breasts on the grill, prime rib, a lot of noise at the bar, a lot of people who will certainly not drink in moderation (they will have pilots or will come on foot), cholesterol question at home, it will be complicated ” .

Three cabarets in Périgord

With this new cabaret, the Dordogne department will have three. The Bambino, whose premises have been renovated in Bergerac, the Want to open its doors soon in Marsac-sur-l’Isle, and Oliv, whose opening is scheduled for September 2022. Will there be- there is room for everyone? “Yes answers Olivier Villa without hesitation, the more the merrier, the more we laugh! I’ve been fighting for this project for five years, and there are more and more people who want to open taverns. and cabarets. I’m happy, because these are still places of celebration. My grandmother said it’s not the cage that counts, it’s the bird inside. Each bird will know how to manage its cage as well as possible. And then the people of the taverns and cabarets are quite linked to each other. I already have cabarets who have called me and who know that I am going to open. Artists from all over France who come to see you in Périgord may spend one day with me, another day perhaps in Bergerac. What is interesting for the artist and for the two birds in the cage, he blurted out with a burst of laughter.