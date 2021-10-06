Sir Alex Ferguson threatens Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets a volley of green wood for daring to put Cr7 on the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to let Cristiano Ronaldo rest last weekend, leaving him on the bench against Everton, appears to have backfired and drew criticism from all sides, including from Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

A video has emerged of the former manager chatting with MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov and questioning the current head coach’s selection policy. “When [Everton] saw that Ronaldo wasn’t playing… “Ferguson began.

“You have to play your best players,” he added when Khabib reminded him that Ronaldo came on in the second half.

Not to miss

Many other commentators, including Gary Neville, also criticized the decision to use Ronaldo as a substitute, but that point arguably would not have been discussed if United had managed to win the game.





At 36, the Portuguese striker cannot start every game this season and Solksjaer knows that, as does Ferguson, who has left Ronaldo resting on numerous occasions. But that didn’t stop some reactions, including from the player himself, who looked visibly annoyed and frustrated after the game.

The article continues below

The draw at Old Trafford against Everton means United have won just two of their last six games.

As famous consultant Jamie Carragher pointed out, with or without Ronaldo, United’s problems are more or less the same: they don’t make a team.

Solskjaer needs to sort out these issues during the international break, as the next four Premier League games are against Leicester, Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City.