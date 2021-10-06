six people indicted for laundering drug trafficking, nearly 800,000 euros seized

Six people were indicted for laundering drug trafficking in Île-de-France, one of whom was remanded in custody, nearly 800,000 euros were seized as well as luxury leather bags, franceinfo learned from of the Central Office for the Repression of Major Financial Crime on Wednesday.

According to investigators, this illegal cash collected by traffickers was then handed over to a Chinese fundraiser, via a Moroccan saraf, a sort of occult banker. The collector deposited the cash with traders at the France Asia International Center located in Aubervilliers, who themselves used it to fraudulently export textiles to Morocco. Once the textile arrived in Morocco, it was resold in shops and the clean money thus collected was then returned to the traffickers. The collector and the saraf took commissions in the process.

The collector was monitored for nearly a year and OCRGDF investigators found that he had carried out 180 collections of dirty money between August 2018 and June 2019, on the instruction of the saraf. He was finally arrested in flagrante delicto in June 2019, along with a person who gave him cash. The collector was remanded in custody. One million euros in cash were seized but the Office estimates that this man has collected in total several tens of millions of euros during the period of their surveillance.





“The crux of the matter is that you have an illicit activity – drug trafficking – which generates considerable sums and which also makes it possible to feed a whole gray parallel economy, which is exempt from tax. also black work since it also suits many entrepreneurs to recover this type of cash to then pay their undeclared employees “, explains Commissioner Julien Bataille, deputy to the OCRGDF. “This really black money then allows a gray economy to survive, this mass of cash has the perverse effect of maintaining other illegal sectors of the economy.”

After this arrest, the investigators examined the telephone data, which led them to the six managers who were arrested on September 27, before being indicted. Most are unknown to OCRGDF. During their arrest, 247,000 euros were seized in cash, then 530,000 euros in bank accounts. Investigators also found luxury leather bags.