Slower-than-expected slowdown in activity growth in September

The index of aggregate activity, which still marks an expansion of the private sector, fell to 55.3 from 55.1.

The slowdown in the growth of private sector activity in France, observed by IHS Markit for the month of September, is finally a little less strong than initially estimated, according to a press release released Tuesday by the cabinet.

The composite index of aggregate activity thus fell back to 55.3, and not 55.1 as initially indicated by IHS Markit on September 23. An index above 50 indicates an expansion of activity while an index below 50 indicates a contraction.





However, this is still the weakest growth in this index since April, when the French economy was slowed down by the third confinement linked to the Covid-19 crisis. “While activity expansion has maintained a solid pace in the services sector, output growth has slowed, hampered by significant supply chain disruptions.“, According to the press release.

Activity is also being held back by a slowdown in demand, with some companies also mentioning the impact of the health pass, according to Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit. A positive sign, employment growth has “accelerated and peaked nearly three years ago, with service-sector firms clearly preparing for higher rates of activityAccording to Mr. Hayes. The latter still predicts an approach of winter “difficult in Europe, due to the uncertainty surrounding the evolution of the pandemic and its repercussions, particularly in terms of prices and supplies“.