Smash Bros: Xbox, Reggie Fils-Aimé … When the community pays tribute to Sakurai

The curtain has fallen for Masahiro Sakurai. The director of Smash Bros Ultimate (and having worked on all the previous installments of the saga) has said his farewell: he will no longer present the characters to come in Super Smash Bros. An important page in Smash Bros history is therefore turning, greeted by a tribute from the community.

Recorded and dated from Nintendo Direct on September 24, the presentation of the latest upcoming fighter for Smash Bros. Ultimate took place yesterday 05 October. An appointment that already had the stature of an event: since the arrival of Snake and Sonic in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Nintendo has made an effort to add characters from other licenses than its own: Cloud, Sephiroth, Kazuya or Terry Bogard. From then on, it mobilizes the non-players of Smash to see if their favorite character joined the cast.

However, yesterday’s presentation (dedicated to Sora from Kingdom Hearts) was all the more important as it was the last character to join the cast of Ultimate, but also the last performed by Masahiro Sakurai. Director of the game, he also created the character of Kirby and worked on all the Smash Bros. Besides this impressive CV, he was also appreciated by the community for his humorous escapades. On Twitter, she paid tribute to him via the #ThankYouSakurai which became one of the most popular hashtags yesterday and still is today in Japan.. The various tweet thank Sakurai for the number of characters present in the game, or how the title was able to link the players with each other or with their families.





Among these thanks, we can note those of great personalities like Reggie Fils-Aimé (former director of Nintendo America) and Xbox :

For us and our friends at Rare, Minecraft and Bethesda, it’s an honor to be part of one of the greatest crossovers of all time #ThankYouSakurai

If this was Sakurai’s last presentation regarding Smash Bros., nothing has been said regarding their future. Was this the last Smash Bros produced? Will Sakurai continue to work on the license, on other games or will he retire? In any case, this presentation allowed a large part of the players to realize the immense work done by Masahiro Sakurai in recent years. .