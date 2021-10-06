SNCF opens ticket sales for the Christmas holidays

The operator is banking on the desire for anticipation of the French who, according to a study it commissioned, are 65% to prepare their trip now.

It is this Wednesday morning that the SNCF puts on sale the train tickets for the next Christmas holidays.

On OUI.sncf to book trips from Sunday December 12 to Sunday January 2, 2022 with TGV INOUI and Intercités, and until Friday July 1, 2022 inclusive for Ouigo.

The operator is banking on the desire for anticipation of the French who, according to a study it commissioned, are 65% to prepare their trip now.

43% of holidaymakers will take the train

Especially since among those who plan to leave, 43% plan to take the train.





For Anne Pruvot, Managing Director of e.Voyageurs SNCF, in charge in particular of OUI.sncf: “The opening of ticket sales for the holidays is always a moment particularly awaited by the French who wish to get out of their daily life and spend time with their relatives “.

SNCF is taking the opportunity to once again highlight its new Advantage card, which provides blocked fares even at the last minute. With for example 39 euros maximum for Paris-Rennes, 59 euros maximum for Paris-Lyon or Paris-Bordeaux and 79 euros maximum for Paris-Marseille.