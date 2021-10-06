Soaring gas prices and pressure on interest rates are pushing the Paris Stock Exchange down, Market news

Back to square one for the Cac 40, which completely erased its rebound on Tuesday, soaring gas prices fueling fears about inflation and the sustainability of the economic recovery. The resulting tensions in the bond market reflect expectations of central bank action to try to contain inflationary pressures.

The price of a megawatt hour of natural gas hit a new record at 162.125 euros on the Amsterdam futures market, a 40% jump the day after a 20% increase. For its part, a barrel of Brent from the North Sea fell 0.5% to 82.18 dollars after a new three-year peak at 83.47. Crude inventories rose nearly 1 million barrels in the United States last week, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade association. Official figures from the Department of Energy will be released this afternoon.

At 12:15, the Cac 40 down 2.15% to 6,434.96 points in a relatively strong business volume of 1.23 billion euros. December futures contracts on American indices lose between 1% for the Dow jones and 1.5% for the Nasdaq 100, technology stocks being particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates.





Tensions on rates before US private employment

On the bond market, the yield on the German 10-year bond, which serves as a benchmark in Europe, is up 4 basis points to -0.1740%, its highest level for 3 months. That of the American loan of the same maturity increased by 2 basis points to 1.5407% after having touched 1.5720%, unheard of since June. The markets await, this afternoon, the ADP survey on job creation in the private sector in September in the United States, which will precede the official report of the Department of Labor by two days. These statistics could give an indication of the timing of the Fed’s tapering. The latter seems more and more divided between its mandates of price stability and full employment, especially as several FOMC members publicly doubt the transitory nature of inflation.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen repeated on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the US economy is at risk of falling back into recession if Congress does not address the debt ceiling issue within two weeks in order to avoid a risk of default on the American debt.

Eramet boosted by an Exane note

Except crossroads (+ 0.2%), all the components of the Cac 40 are in the red. The title of the distribution group resists as the British Tesco (+ 4.5%) raised its half-year revenue forecast, now counting on an increase of 1.2% like-for-like, against + 0.3% expected by analysts. The group also announced the launch of a £ 500 million share buyback plan in October.

Excluding the flagship index, Eramet up 4% following a rating from Exane BNP Paribas, which raised its recommendation on the mining group’s stock from “underperformance” to “neutral”. At European level, the 19 Stoxx 600 sector indices are declining.



