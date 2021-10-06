Sora was the perfect choice to close Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Here we are, the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is well and truly over. After nearly 3 years and 11 additional characters, this opus is about to receive its last burst of content. It is Sora, the main protagonist of the Kingdom Hearts saga, who completes the cast of Ultimate which now stands at 89, including the trainer of Pokémon and Pyra and Mythra. And while it was obvious that the ultimate character in such a popular game could not satisfy everyone, yet he was the one who was most suited to mark the end of one of the greatest fighting games of all. time. That’s why.

The character most requested by fans

Over 5 years ago, in August 2016, Nintendo launched a public poll asking players which characters they would like to see in Smash Bros. At the time, Bayonetta was selected using this poll. This choice was notably driven by its ease of integration. During his final presentation, Masahiro Sakurai, the producer of the license, told us that it was Sora who had collected the most votes around the world. Choosing him to close the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best way to guarantee as few disappointments as possible. It is therefore objectively an excellent decision to satisfy the greatest number of fans.

Those familiar with the license will surely have noticed that Sora seems rather easy to learn. His floating jumps, his ability to easily return to the field and his versatility will probably make him a character of choice for players of all levels. However, most of the characters in both Fighters Passes are more technical than average and use unique mechanics. Sora seems accessible, which is perfect to close a license that has always been intended to reach a large audience.

Dream in abyss

If the first reason we have mentioned is purely pragmatic, the next one is rather thematic, even conceptual. Kingdom Hearts is, like Smash Bros., a license that performs a crossover. This big gap between the Final Fantasy and Disney universes has given rise to a whole new world. The latter has its own lore and its own rules, just like the universe of Smash Bros. The combination of Kingdom Hearts and Smash Bros serves as the ultimate encounter, crossover crossover. As crazy as it sounds, by adding Sora to Smash Bros, the Sakurai teams have created a world where Nintendo’s most iconic characters know about the existence of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, even though they unfortunately don’t seem to have. found the way to the battlefield.

In addition, the Square and Nomura series explores touching themes and deals with topics such as love, the heart or the importance of believing in your dreams. And finally, fans of Nintendo’s fighting game know, Smash Bros. is exactly it. No other license has shown so much love, benevolence and respect for the video game and its history as Smash Bros. No saga loves video games more than Smash Bros. Any player can find a reference to a song from his childhood, a charismatic hero he adores or shiver when listening to legendary music. Over time, Smash Bros. has moved from being just a celebration of Nintendo to becoming a celebration of the video game as a whole. Who better than Sora, the fruit of the collaboration between two distinct universes, a fusion between Disney and the video game, to be the last witness. During his presentation, this candid and enthusiastic hero came across as a matter of course, circling above the cast with a casualness that was nice to see.





Everyone wanted it, no one believed it

But ultimately, what makes Sora the perfect character to end Ultimate with is that he reminds us that anything is possible. Sakurai silenced the skeptics. Many players disbelieved in Sora’s integration into Smash Bros. Your humble servant was part of this group, convinced that the complexity of the task was insurmountable. Indeed, the hero of Kingdom Hearts is the fruit of the collaboration between Disney and Square Enix. These two major players in their respective industries must therefore work together and agree on the use that is made of the character. Getting Sora back into Smash Bros was quite possibly a legal nightmare, as Square Enix seems particularly cautious with the Final Fantasy license. As a reminder, Cloud was very complicated to integrate into the cast and was only accompanied by a handful of music. So it seemed inconceivable that Sora would find the way to Final Destination, because that meant having to add Disney to the dance. But they did. We would pay dearly to know the details of this collaboration, but for some it is almost a miracle. Sora in Smash Bros reminds us that video games are used above all to make us dream. For that alone, he largely deserves his place in the cast.

If this announcement has obviously divided the player base, Sora is nonetheless the character that Smash Bros. deserved to close the envelope. Taking a step back, we are entitled to find this general outpouring of emotions ridiculous or disproportionate, especially for paid DLC. But those reactions live up to the overwhelming love Smash Bros has for its players and for the video game. It’s hard for a fan to realize that the last three years of announcements and character reveals have just wrapped up. However, Smash Bros. players were very lucky to be entitled to these events, as these announcements have no equivalent in the gaming landscape.

This conclusion is bittersweet. The future of the license being obscure (how to do better than Ultimate?), It is difficult to project. This final presentation sounded false farewell on Sakurai’s part. Whatever his next projects, if there are any, we hope he will start them after a long, well-deserved vacation. From our side, we can only thank him for his monumental work and the incredible moments he offered to a community, sometimes ungrateful, but often enthusiastic and devilishly passionate. So thank you Sakurai.