Soros invests in Bitcoin and powers BTC By Investing.com

Investing.com – Le enters the big leagues and arouses the envy of the big institutional names who are increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies.

Lately, it was the investment firm of legendary hedge fund manager George Soros who confirmed that the fund does trade bitcoin. The news rocketed Bitcoin this afternoon by 5%.

An interest in Bitcoin and its ecosystem

The fund confirmed this information through one of its representatives. “We have a few parts – not a lot. The parts themselves are less interesting than the DeFi use cases.”

Indeed, Soros Fund Management has been planning to invest in cryptocurrencies since 2018. And in July, reports emerged that the billionaire investor’s family office started trading bitcoin.

Soros Fund is also an investor in crypto companies like NYDIG and Lukka, but this appears to be the company’s first public confirmation of having investments in cryptocurrencies directly.

Wider adoption is taking place

The fund also claimed that the world’s largest digital asset by market cap is more than an inflation hedge. “We think he’s crossed the chasm into the mainstream. Cryptocurrencies now have a market capitalization of over $ 2,000 billion. There are 200 million users around the world, so I think that’s has become mainstream “.

Indeed, the financial industry as a whole has started to recognize the potential of cryptocurrencies and the underlying technology. Earlier this week, analysts at Bank of America (NYSE 🙂 launched a digital asset cover, saying the industry is simply “too important to ignore.”

US Bancorp (NYSE 🙂 was the last bank to announce cryptocurrency-related offerings in the form of a custodial service. In July, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE 🙂 enabled all of its wealth management clients to access cryptocurrency funds. A month later, Citigroup (NYSE 🙂 has announced that it is considering trading bitcoin futures, following the lead of Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 in May.





CBDCs arrive on the market

Soros Fund Management also shared its take on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), saying CBDCs “will be here faster than people think.”

At the time, the fund cited China’s CBDC testing as an example and said the country’s digital yuan would be a “potential threat to other bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.” But that it will be difficult to “permanently destabilize the.”

Technical analysis of bitcoin

From a graphical point of view, we notice that bitcoin continues the rise it started on September 30 after a correction that lasted nearly a month.

BTC was able to break past its previous high which was around $ 53,000 which could now present itself as a support line. Below this line we will notice the next supports at the thresholds of $ 52,000 and $ 50,500, point of rebound for this day.

On the daily chart, we will note the next resistance around $ 60,000, where the peak for May is located. If today’s rise holds and BTC closes above $ 54,000, we could consider a return to a bullish bias.