Source code, secret projects, income from streamers… Twitch victim of huge data theft

A dramatic twist in the video game industry. A hacker posted on the 4chan forum more than 125 GB of stolen data from the company Twitch, the famous streaming platform, a subsidiary of Amazon. At present, this data can still be downloaded from a Torrent link. They are distributed in more than 160 compressed archives, as can be seen in this tree structure.

According to an anonymous source cited by Video Games Chronicle, this data is perfectly authentic. According to the announcement message posted on 4chan, it contains the source codes of Twitch.tv “With a history of comments going back to the beginning”, as well as those of client software for mobile, desktop and consoles. We also discover the existence of a secret product, competitor of Steam, Valve’s video game distribution platform. This product is developed by Amazon Game Studios and is codenamed “Vapor”. Again, all the source code is available.

More anecdotally, the archive contains “Red Team” tools used by Twitch to audit the security level of its platform. Which is therefore a nice snub from the hacker. In total, the archive contains the source code for over 6000 internal Git repositories, which is huge.

But what’s most talked about on social media is the gross income of Twitch’s 10,000 biggest streamers between August 2019 and October 2021. These amounts, which also appear in this archive, have already been compiled. and disseminated in the form of publicly accessible lists, notably on 4chan, Twitter and Pastebin. We thus discover that the greatest creators earn a lot, a lot of money. Topping the list is “CriticalRole”, with almost $ 10 million. In 44th position, we find the French streamer ZeratoR. The latter also confirmed the figure on Twitter, while specifying that this is a turnover, and not a profit.





I have rarely received so many references and messages because we know that money fascinates in France, especially when it comes to a rather vague area than that of creators on the internet. Just look at the debate everyone had when Twitch changed their rules. THREAD: https://t.co/67Qo9RX2lf – ZeratoR (@ZeratoR) October 6, 2021

To justify his action, the anonymous hacker believes that the Twitch community is a “Disgusting and toxic cesspool” and that he wishes “Inspire more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”. It is true that Twitch is often pinned down for the hate speech and harassment that ends up on its platform. Some streamers have recently been the target of “Hate raids” for ethnic or gender reasons. A phenomenon of which the company is perfectly aware and that it is trying as best it can to curb. At the end of September, the company beefed up its moderation tool by allowing creators to ask viewers for their phone numbers and emails.

But for the hacker, this is obviously not enough. Its hacking is therefore akin to an act of revenge and punishment. “Jeff Bezos paid $ 970 million for it, we’re giving it away for free”, he underlines, before specifying having “Totally pwné” the company. In fact, this would only be the first part of a series of data releases. Hello damage.

For its part, Twitch was satisfied with a terse tweet, confirming that its systems had indeed been siphoned off. “Our teams are working quickly to understand the extent of it all. We will keep the community informed as more information becomes available. “

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. – Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

