Spain knock Italy down in Milan, will play Nations League final

The man: Donnarumma had a bad evening

He was “ not welcome In Milan, as one could read on the signs around San Siro. Guilty of leaving the Rossonero club free to join PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma was whistled throughout the match by the 37,000 spectators. He expected it, but it visibly disturbed him. In the 19th minute he totally soaped up a cross shot from Marcos Alonso, who ended up on the post and was cleared on the line by Bonucci. Two minutes later, the 22-year-old signed a complicated aerial intervention as he entered his box. And his recovery was failing (48th, 90th + 5). To his credit, a duel won against the excellent Alonso, in the 79th. Insufficient.