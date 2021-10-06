Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl Pokémon: A Strategic Change That Will Relieve Fans

The Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl remakes promise a number of changes, in addition to updated graphics and improved connectivity. An expected and welcome strategic change will also be on the program for these Switch versions of the Pokémon 4G.

A highly anticipated strategic change for Pokémon Diamond / Pearl

While the upcoming release of the Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl Pokémon remake obviously inspires nostalgia and happy days in the majority of players, some are sure to remember a particularly frustrating aspect of the game, and the Pokémon games of this era: the obligation to learn CS (special capsules) to the Pokémon of his team to be able to explore the environment. CS are capsules that teach Pokémon special attacks that can be used outside of combat to interact with the surroundings.

Unlike TCs, which could only be used once to learn an attack on a single Pokémon only once, generally only usable in combat but not always (Tunnel, Teleport …), the CS were infinitely usable and one could teach their special attack to as many Pokémon as desired. But this was not without strategic consequences …

Secret CS abilities essential to progress in the adventure

8 in Pokémon Diamond / Pearl, these CS are all skills that are learned during the adventure and allow access to more and more places, some of which cannot be accessed at the start of the game … The eight skills are:Chopped off (cut shrubs blocking the path), Flight (to fly to the Pokémon Center of a locality), Surf (to move on the surface of the water), Strength (to move rocks and heavy objects obstructing your path), Anti-haze (to make the fog transparent and be able to move around), Shard-Roc (to destroy some rocks blocking your way), Cascade (to go up the waterfalls), Escalation (to climb some walls).





The end of “Trash Pokémon” in Pokémon Diamond / Pearl?

But to be able to use them, you had to have taught them to one of the Pokémon in your team of six pocket monsters by your side. Gold, if some of these CS skills are relatively powerful and interesting attacks for combat, not all are, far from it.. But because of the obligation to have them available to explore your environment and progress in the adventure, it was necessary to always have Pokémon who had learned these attacks by your side. However, on a team of six Pokémon, each able to learn a maximum of 4 attacks … That made no less than a third of the attacks of the team mobilized to have these special CS skills. ! A common solution was therefore to have a Pokémon useless in combat, dedicated to transporting these CS during exploration moments, which returned to the storage of Pokémon Centers before leaving to play duels in the Arena or in the League.

But this should all be history since the Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl remakes will allow you to directly use the secret CS abilities without having to have previously taught them to your Pokémon as one of their four attacks ! The information has been slipped into the recent trailer highlighting ancillary activities, where we can discover that secret abilities can be used directly from the trainer’s Poké Watch that we embody. Something to reassure fans who have, since the switch to the Pokémon franchise, lost this habit, the obligation to learn CS as attacks to use them in the environment having been defeated and justified by different scriptwriting means since Pokémon Let’s Go ! This will relieve the most strategic trainers who will be able to perfectly optimize the attacks available to their Pokémon teams in Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl.