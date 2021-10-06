Spices, wool, toys, smartphones … the shortages are gone to last

The container ship Ever Ace, in the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka, on October 6. ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

The world economy has turned into the unpredictable. In Europe and the United States, consumption, helped by support plans, resumes over the course of vaccination campaigns, while in Asia factories and ports are closed to curb the circulation of Covid-19. Caught between the two, shipping companies must transport rapidly increasing volumes of goods (+ 10.8% in 2021, according to the latest forecasts from the World Trade Organization).

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The store’s D system to cope with supply difficulties

The congestion of container ships is growing at the entrance to ports, lengthening transport times and fueling soaring freight prices which have multiplied by 10 in eighteen months. Result: shortages multiply, from spices to wool, from toys to iPhones. Some lead to others: the lack of semiconductors has, for example, forced car manufacturers to shut down the activity of some of their factories.





Shortages lead to higher prices which could in turn push central banks to tighten monetary policies

“In the United States and Europe, activity is back to its pre-crisis level but its composition is different, emphasizes Sébastien Jean, director of the Center for Prospective Studies and International Information. The demand for durable goods is greater while the consumption of services is declining. “ The rise in purchases of electronics, for example, has accompanied the rise of telework and the digitization of the economy, the accumulation of savings of affluent households during the lockdown has propelled auto sales during the reopening. economies, and the good health of the construction sector, particularly in the United States, is dragging in its wake that of household goods.

“In a world where everything is anticipated and planned, and where logistics chains operate just in time, the slightest unforeseen can sow chaos as in an orchestra where a musician takes the wrong rhythm”, observes Mr. Jean. The longer the crisis lasts, the more painful the consequences are. The shortages lead to higher prices which could in turn push central banks to tighten monetary policies, with the risk of breaking the economic recovery.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Nike, Adidas and H&M struggle to deliver their stores

With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we would almost forget the consequences of trade tensions. However, the strengthening by the United States of control of technology transfers to China has contributed to the disruption of semiconductor supply chains, as has the Russian ban on timber exports. unprocessed to China fueled the price hike.

You have 72.89% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.