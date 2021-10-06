Sterling would like to revive at Barça, Hilton ready to come out of retirement?

Sterling to Barcelona, ​​Arsenal who are watching Saliba at OM or Inter who want to extend two players: find all the information about the football transfer window of this Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Sterling (Man. City) loaned to Barcelona this winter?

With 2 starts in 7 Premier League matches, Raheem Sterling has lost his influence at Manchester City, the fault of extremely rich offensive competition. This summer, his name was mentioned in the context of a possible exchange with Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona. The Frenchman finally left for Atlético de Madrid, and Sterling (26) is still dragging himself behind the Citizens. But according to the daily Sport , contacts have never been interrupted between the various parties, all interested in the idea of ​​a loan from Sterling to Barça in January. The English striker agreed. City would hope to be able to complete the arrival of Harry Kane, retained by Tottenham, in the wake. Sport judges the cost of the operation “high but affordable“For a Barça in crisis sporting and economically.

Vitorino Hilton wants “find a club“

“I still want to play», Argued Vitorino Hilton last May. Then the 1er July, the defender of Montpellier, who celebrated his 44th birthday in September, announced his retirement. Which he could finally get out of. The Brazilian, reconverted consultant for Amazon prime, posted a video on Instagram where he is seen running on a treadmill, with the caption: “Objective to find a club.“What to suggest that the former Lensois and Marseillais, in 512 Ligue 1 matches, has not finished with football. He remains on a 2020-21 season with 33 matches with the MHSC.





Arsenal intends to repatriate Saliba (OM)

Holder in 9 of the 10 matches of Olympique de Marseille this season, William Saliba shines under the orders of Jorge Sampaoli. But, except surprise, he will return to Arsenal at the end of his loan, without a purchase option. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano (Sky Sports, The Guardian), the Gunners are “delighted“Of his performances and let him know that they”trust him 100% for the future“. The central defender and international French hopes (20 years) had been recruited in Saint-Etienne for 30 M € in the summer of 2019. He spent one more season on loan with the Greens, then was loaned in the second part of the season last in Nice before, therefore, to get even more tough at OM.

AS Rome does not let go of Zakaria (M’Gladbach)

Last summer, AS Roma had moved heaven and earth for a reinforcement in the midfield. Two Swiss internationals were targeted: that of Arsenal, Granit Xhaka, and that of Borussia Mönchengladbach, Denis Zakaria. The first has extended with the Gunners until 2024. The second is at the end of his contract with the German club, and as revealed Sky Sport Italia , the Roma of José Mourinho will return to the charge. The Italian club want to recruit him in January and are negotiating with Gladbach, who could thus avoid losing his 25-year-old player for free. Atalanta were also on the file, but Roma seem to have taken control of this file.

Inter want to extend Brozovic and Barella

Here is one who does not regret having resisted the rumors of departure last season. Marcelo Brozovic, just crowned Italian champion with Inter Milan, remains at the end of his contract next June. Sky Sport Italia affirms that a meeting is planned between the internal leaders and the representatives of the Croatian environment (28 years) after the international truce in progress. The case of Nicolo Barella, European champion with Italy, is also on the grill. If the midfielder is already linked to Inter until 2024, the Nerazzurri want to lock him and extend his contract with a salary increase in the key. Discussions have already started.

