Steve Jobs proposed to Dell to put Mac OS X on his PCs

It doesn’t take much to change the course of history. Here, what would have happened if, in 1997, Michael Dell had accepted the deal What did Steve Jobs offer him, just back at the helm of Apple to save the company on the verge of bankruptcy? At the time, Jobs’ team had adapted what would become Mac OS X to Intel’s X86 processors (already!), Which of course powered the computers of the Texan assembler.

The proposal of the Apple co-founder was as follows: Dell would give the choice between a pre-installation of Mac OS or Windows on its PCs. Michael Dell, who reveals the anecdote in his autobiography Play Nice But Win, replies that it is a great idea and that he is ready to pay license fees for each of his computers sold with Mac OS. But Jobs made a counter-offer by suggesting that all PCs should have both operating systems on board, leaving it up to the user to make his choice at startup.

Steve Jobs didn’t want the licensing system to undermine Mac sales, because Dell’s PCs were obviously much more affordable. The counter-offer would have allowed Apple to earn something on every Dell computer sale, whether the user was using Mac OS or not. For Dell, it didn’t hold up economically. In addition, Steve Jobs could not commit to access to Mac OS for the next three, four or five years.

” It could have changed the trajectories of Windows and Mac OS on PC », Tells Michael Dell to Cnet. A year later, Apple launched the first iMac, and we know the rest.

Credit: Oracle.

This is not the first time that Steve Jobs has approached his counterpart at Dell to offer him a close-knit partnership. In 1993, then at the head of NeXT, he visited several times in the house of Michael Dell, in Texas, to try to convince him to install NeXTSTEP on his PCs. Jobs argued that his operating system was better than Windows, so the Dell could devour the Sun Unix workstation market.





The problem, according to Dell, was that there was no use case for this kind of proposition, and therefore no customer interest. The assembler still worked with NeXT, using his WebObjects software to design his first online store. Which served as an example to follow and beat for what would one day be the Apple Store.

Friends and sometimes enemies

In 1979, Dell received an Apple II from his parents that he took apart to see how it went inside. The following year, Dell and Jobs first met at a conference, when the former was 15 and the latter 25. The teenager had of course been caught in the field of reality distortion that surrounded Steve Jobs during his demonstrations. It was five years later that he launched into the IT business.

Between Michael Dell and Steve Jobs, we remember especially the bickering and especially the murderous remark of the PC manufacturer who was asked, in October 1997, what he would do if he held the reins of a company too in trouble than Apple. ” What I would do ? I would close the business and return the money to the shareholders! “. Steve Jobs didn’t hold it against him, at least not right away; the two men explained it and ” [Jobs] understood and it didn’t bother him too much “.

From 1995 to 1997, before Steve Jobs put a stop to it, Apple opened the door to Mac clones.

But a few weeks later, during a company seminar, Steve Jobs used the famous phrase to motivate his employees! The boss of the Apple had bought the vial of his competitor, because according to him Dell was jealous of Apple’s efforts. ” In his position, I probably would have done the same “, Assures a very magnanimous Michael Dell,” when your business is fighting for its survival, you have to do everything possible “.

Despite everything, Michael Dell and Steve Jobs remained friends. He describes the one who passed away ten years ago this way: “ We need dreamers and idealists, people who have an amazing and difficult vision of how the future comes together, to get things done. “. It is impossible to ” follow the rules and do amazing things. In this regard, Steve was exceptional “.