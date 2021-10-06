Steve Jobs suggested that Dell use Mac OS X, it could have changed everything

Apple was on the verge of bankruptcy in 1997, Steve Jobs then proposed to Dell to use Mac OS X. A deal that could have changed everything.

In 1997, Apple was on the verge of bankruptcy. Steve Jobs is urgently recalled to Apple, the Cupertino company buys in passing NeXT. The OS created by Steve Jobs when he was ousted from Apple. Apple’s co-founder must save his business. He undertakes many actions. In total, three thousand people are made redundant, Apple loses more than a billion dollars. ” We were three months away from bankruptcy Steve Jobs explained in a biography several years later.

Michael Dell, the founder of Dell, returned to one of the exchanges kept secret at the time. In his recently published biography (Play Nice But Win), we learn that Steve Jobs came directly to see Michael Dell to offer him to market the Mac OS X system on his PCs.

The future would have been different

Steve Jobs, to save Apple, had therefore considered laying off Mac OS X. The idea was the same as the Windows business model, selling Mac OS X in the form of a license to equip other machines from Apple. The exchange did not result in a commercial project, as you know.





Indeed, the deal was not economically attractive to Dell, Steve Jobs demanded that Windows and Mac OS X be installed on every machine sold. He especially wanted Dell machines running Mac OS X not to compete too strongly with Apple machines running Mac OS X, since Dell PCs were sold at a much lower price. The obligatory need to associate two licenses with each machine prevented Dell from selling its machines at too low prices.

Finally, Apple introduced its iMac G3 the following year. It was a strategic turning point for Apple which allowed it to regain both financial and symbolic solvency. The iMac G3 arrived at a time when most of its competition was dressed in boring beige shells. Obviously, the iMac was different. In introducing an aesthetically pleasing computer, Apple has taken a bold stance against the purely pragmatic design of PCs. Its transparent design and colorful palette have spawned a new trend in consumer products across the world.

This iMac has, too, undoubtedly helped kickstart the wider adoption of USB. It was not the first to adopt USB ports, but Apple chose to remove the others for greater simplicity and standardization. Which makes us smile today, given that Apple will probably have to give up its Lightning port to use the USB-C standard on its iPhones.

The iMac G3 was also a computer designed to access the Internet. It included a modem by default. In addition, he abandoned the floppy disk drive to natively introduce a CD drive. Finally, it is the first Apple product with the “i” prefix, which is now found everywhere at Apple.

For the record, Steve Jobs had rehired a genius publicist, Lee Clow, who designed the famous campaign Think Different. The fight between the Mac and the PC has started again.