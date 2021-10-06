Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Thursday, October 7, 2021

(AOF) – Atari

As announced in its press release of June 24, Atari has since submitted its request for delisting of its Swedish certificates of deposit (SDRs) currently listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market to Nasdaq Stockholm. The request has been approved and the last listing day for the SDRs will be October 22nd.

HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

The company specializing in hydrogen charging stations will publish its annual results.

Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics reported a net loss of 6.18 million euros in the first half of 2021, compared to a loss of 5.08 million a year earlier. Due to an increase in operating expenses of 70%, due to the progress of clinical studies, operating income was in the red at 7.22 million euros, while it was negative at 5 , 96 million last year. This while the biotech received operating income of 2.71 million euros against 0.38 million in the first half of 2021.





UFF

The Board of Directors of Union Financière de France Banque (UFFB), which met on October 6, took note of the completion of the acquisition of Aviva France, owner of 75% of UFF, by Aéma Group. It decided to change its composition and to distribute an interim dividend. It thus decided to co-opt Philippe-Michel Labrosse as Director to replace Patrick Dixneuf, whose resignation took effect on October 6, 2021, for the duration of the term of office remaining to run, i.e. until the 2022 General Meeting. ruling on the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Veolia

Veolia’s € 2.5 billion capital increase marks a decisive step in the merger process with Suez, which gives birth to the world champion of ecological transformation, said the specialist in ecological transformation. The closing of the public offer for the Suez shares is expected by January 2022, subject to obtaining regulatory authorizations and certain customary exceptions.