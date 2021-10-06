Street Fighter V is wearing pink to support the fight against breast cancer

It is October, and that month is usually dedicated to fighting and preventing breast cancer. Capcom is participating in the initiative, announcing content whose profits will be donated to a research fund against this disease.

In partnership with the BCRF Foundation, a global private research fund, Capcom will offer collector’s outfits in Street Fighter V, all of the profits of which are donated to the fund. The month of fight and prevention being called “Pink October”, all the costumes offered for Ryu and Chun-li will be this color. These costumes will be available from October 12 to November 12, individually or in a pack, on PC and PS4. Myra Biblowit, President and CEO of the BCRF, declares on the occasion of this initiative:

This year, breast cancer has become the most common in the world, affecting 2.3 million people. The need for more effective treatments has never been greater. We are grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on this critical need through Capcom’s large audience. Through this partnership, we are able to have a direct and tangible impact on the evolution of life-saving science – together.



It should also be noted that no matter what, Capcom will donate $ 25,000 to the BCRF foundation. The total amount of the collection will be unveiled by the publisher at the end of the campaign.

