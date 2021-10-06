Super Nintendo World: with Donkey Kong, another popular license will arrive

The Pokémon Company and Universal Studio Japan have announced a new partnership: it brings Pokémon-centric attractions to the Osaka theme park.

Through a published tweet and two press releases (one in English, the other in Japanese), The Pokémon Company and Universal Studio Japan have announced a collaboration for “to develop new interactive entertainment combining innovative technology and extraordinary creativity. ” “Further in the press release, the two stakeholders slightly specify the nature of the alliance:

Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company enter into a long-lasting partnership with the aim of bringing ground-breaking entertainment that will immerse guests in the world of Pokémon, starting in 2022.



Moreover, the press release indicates that “the real world will join the virtual world to create a revolutionary new theme park experience“. Following these statements, we can therefore legitimately think that new attractions around Pokémon are planned for next year in the Super Nintendo Land of Osaka. This partnership announcement comes a week after the rapid presentation of the expansion Donkey Kong: This area will multiply the size of the land by 1.7 and include various attractions related to the universe.

Source : Universal Studio Japan