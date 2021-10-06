Sweden suspends “as a precaution” the Moderna vaccine for children under 30

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another daily record of deaths in Russia, recall of 200,000 self-tests in the United States, suspension of the Moderna vaccine in Sweden for those under 30 … Le Figaro takes stock this Wednesday, October 6 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health authorities recommend third dose of vaccine for caregivers

All caregivers should be able to receive a “third doseAnti-Covid 19 vaccine, as well as the entourage of immunocompromised people and medical transport personnel, estimated the French health authorities on Wednesday, this reminder being previously reserved for the elderly and at risk.

Covid-19 is still not under control, according to WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Covid-19 epidemic management official Maria Van Kerkhove has warned that Covid-19 is still not under control, warning those who believe that the pandemic is over. “We are not out of the woods yet. We are completely in the middle of this pandemicShe said. According to Maria Van Kerkhove, 3.1 million new cases of contamination and 54,000 deaths were reported last week worldwide, the real figures being probably much higher.

Another daily record of deaths in Russia

Russia recorded on Wednesday, for the first time, more than 900 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, an epidemic outbreak exacerbated by a sluggish vaccination, forcing some regions to introduce health passes. The government count, which is based on a very restrictive definition of deaths due to Covid-19, officially reaches 212,625 deaths since the start of the pandemic, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe. With a broader definition, the Rosstat statistics institute reported more than 350,000 deaths at the end of July.





Recall of 200,000 self-tests in the United States

Australian medical tech maker Ellume said it has recalled nearly 200,000 self-tests for Covid-19 in the United States due to an increased risk of false positives. The US Medicines Agency (FDA) warned about the “risk of false positive results with some lots of Ellume’s Covid-19 home test, due to a recently identified manufacturing issue“.

Sweden suspends “as a precaution »Moderna vaccine for those under 30

Sweden announced Wednesday to suspend “as a precaution“Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine for those under 30 due to a risk of heart inflammation in young people, stressing that the likelihood of this side effect was however”minimal“. The public health authority (FHM), in charge of the vaccination campaign, “has decided to put a stop to the use of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for all those born in 1991 and after, as a precautionary principle“, She indicates in a press release. This decision is made “after signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium», Specifies FHM.

According to the agency, the risk is greater after the second dose and in males. “But the risk of being affected is minimal, it is a very rare side effect.», She emphasizes. “Myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing lasting problems, but symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor.», Explains the agency.

Emirates say they have overcome the crisis

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyane, de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, said the wealthy Gulf nation had “overcome»The crisis linked to the coronavirus, the number of cases being in sharp decline. On Wednesday, the country had three deaths and 156 new cases of Covid-19 contamination. As of Tuesday, it was one death and 176 cases.

More than 4.8 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,813,581 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP. The United States is the most bereaved country with 705,284 deaths, followed by Brazil (598,829), India (449,538) and Mexico (279,896). The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.