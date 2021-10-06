Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine “as a precaution” for children under 30

This decision is motivated by a risk of heart inflammation in young people. The Swedish health authority stresses, however, that this side effect is “very rare”.

A “precaution”. Sweden announced Wednesday, October 6, to suspend “as a precaution” Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine for those under 30. The cause ? A risk of heart inflammation in young people, although the likelihood of this side effect is “minimal”. The Swedish public health authority (FHM), in charge of the vaccination campaign, “decided to put on pause the use of the Spikevax vaccine of Moderna for all those born in 1991 and after, as a precautionary principle”, she wrote in a press release.





This decision is made “after signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium”, specifies the FHM. “Myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing lasting problems, but symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor.”, explains the agency.

According to the FHM, the risk is greater after the second dose and in men. “But the risk of being affected is minimal, it is a very rare side effect.“, she emphasizes.