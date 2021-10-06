Terrorist cell dismantled in Tangier, five arrests

The intervention operations, carried out simultaneously in Tangier by the elements of the Special Force under the DGST, allowed the arrest of the alleged “emir” of this terrorist cell which opposed fierce resistance, which led to the arrest of the alleged “emir” of this terrorist cell. forced the intervention elements to fire warning sound bombs to neutralize the danger, indicates a statement from the BCIJ. Also, they succeeded in arresting four other members imbued with the “takfirist” ideology, carriers of a cross-border terrorist project.

To read: A terrorist cell dismantled in Errachidia, three arrests (photos)

According to the first elements of the investigation, the members of this terrorist cell joined a recruitment and recruiting campaign to strengthen their ranks, just as they acquired several products used in the manufacture of homemade explosive devices, after an internal fundraising operation to collect the necessary funds, in anticipation of carrying out remote explosion operations to target headquarters and security figures, as well as public places welcoming Moroccan and foreign citizens, the same source said.





During searches and technical sweeping, elements of the Special Force under the DGST seized a bottle and vials of various volumes containing nitric acid and suspect chemical liquids as well as nails and electric wires and six gas cylinders suspected of being used in the manufacture of homemade explosives. A large “standard” bearing the emblem of the “Daesh” organization and para-military uniforms, bladed weapons of various calibers, including sharp and blunt objects and a saber, as well as equipment and computer hardware , in addition to prints and portraits of the former leader within the jihadist group “Daesh” in the Sahelo-Saharan region, Adnan “Abou walid al-Sahrawi” were also seized.

Read: Spain helps Morocco arrest suspected terrorist in Tangier

The first elements of the investigation also revealed that the emir of this terrorist cell has undertaken several contacts with first-rank leaders of the organization “Daesh” in the Sahelo-Saharan region in order to guarantee the necessary resources for financing. of its terrorist projects and to ensure the supply of weapons and other logistical equipment necessary for terrorist operations, continues the same source.

The defendants were placed in police custody at the disposal of the judicial investigation conducted by the BCIJ under the supervision of the anti-terrorism prosecution.