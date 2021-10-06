Test of Metroid Dread on Switch by jeuxvideo.com

It’s not every day that a game that was announced more than 15 years ago comes out. Metroid Dread, the fifth episode of the series, however arrives in our countries almost 20 years after its predecessor Metroid Fusion. If Samus has never left our field of vision thanks to the spin-offs and remakes, this opus carries a lot of hope on its back. Fortunately, the Mercury Steam studio did not crack under the pressure …

Metroid Dread, an expected return on Nintendo Switch

Defining the success of the Metroid series is not easy. On the one hand, Nintendo fans place her in the sky, alongside Mario and Zelda, making Samus Aran one of the brand’s greatest icons. Its place in the very first episode of Smash Bros is also an obvious sign: Nintendo is very keen on this franchise. Yet, on the other hand, Metroid has never been a real financial success. Super Metroid, often seen as one of the best games of all time, was a huge sales failure. All in all, the entire series accounts for just over 20 million game sales, while a single Animal Crossing New Horizons has sold 34 million copies on its own. Hard for a series in which practically all the episodes oscillate between excellence and masterpiece.

Fortunately, Nintendo’s tenacity remains remarkable and Metroid Dread is now coming to Nintendo Switch, 19 years after the last non-spin-off episode, Metroid Fusion. Taking the course of history is not easy and the Spanish studio Mercury Steam knows it well. The intro briefly sums it up so no one feels lost, including newbies. After sweeping away the Metroid threat, and then the Parasite X threat that she herself spawned, bounty hunter Samus Aran travels to the planet ZDR after receiving a strange video transmission: it seems that a specimen of Parasite X, a kind of microbe capable of taking control of its host while modifying its capacities, is still alive. But barely arrived on the planet, she will meet a practically invincible Chozo warrior who gives her a nasty rousing, withdrawing some of his powers at the same time.

A pure strain, perfectly mastered Metroidvania

In its structure, Metroid Dread is a pure Metroidvania, a genre of game that mixes action, platforms and exploration. It is a 2D “open world” in which we gain capabilities that allow us to access new areas. Metroid being the creator of the genre, he is necessarily one of the best representatives and this Dread opus has a lot of fun, especially in the labyrinthine aspect so dear to the series. What would be called secret passage in a normal game turns out to be your main route here. We will therefore have to probe each wall, helped by the map, to hope to find the right path. The “Gruyère” aspect of the levels is not the easiest to master in terms of game design, but we can largely salute the work of the developers because Metroid Dread turns out to be a master of the genre! With the obtaining of new powers, we regularly discover new shortcuts and although at the beginning of the adventure we may fear seeing too many back and forths, we are regularly surprised to discover an alternative passage that makes it easier for us. task. We may not be at Super Metroid’s level of perfection at this level, Metroid Dread keeping a fairly distinct separation from its major areas, but we are not far from it.

There is one element where Metroid Dread is far above all of its predecessors: the gameplay, and more specifically the handling of Samus. From the first seconds, when we only have basic powers, the fluidity of his movements is simply mind-blowing and we really have the impression that we can do anything. Slips, somersaults, bounces on the walls, we have remarkable precision while maintaining constant velocity in all situations. As soon as one begins to master the character, it becomes enjoyable to clean the areas of his endemic creatures and other robots. The ability to parry even while running, already seen in the remake Metroid: Samus Returns, adds an undeniable peach to the whole. As you advance in the game, you gain in power with the impression of becoming a superhero, able to fly, teleport briefly, etc.… Samus at full power, it’s cold in the back!

Metroid Dread: The first 20 minutes of play

The hunted hunter

Despite the legendary abilities of our bounty hunter, don’t think your visit to planet ZDR is easy. The difficulty remains pervasive, and in many ways. The bosses and mini-bosses are very, very numerous, and it is not rare that our first meeting with one of them ends in a bitter failure, the time to understand the mechanics: Metroid Dread sometimes requires superhuman reflexes to survive. However, by dint of learning, we manage to overcome adversity, sometimes by clenching our fists very hard, proud to have passed an apparently insurmountable ordeal. A well-dosed difficulty which may perhaps scare the most neophytes and the less patient, however. During the exploration phases, certain platform phases can also prove to be tough, even if they result more in a repetition of the sequence than in a death (there are no “holes”, nor damage from drop in Metroid).

However, the biggest threat to be found in Metroid Dread bears the sweet name of EMMI. Seven in number, these robots once sent by the Galactic Federation to verify the Parasite X threat before your arrival have been diverted from their function and are now in sentry mode, ready to hunt and destroy anything that comes into their area. And by “whatever comes into their area” understand Samus Aran. Totally invincible, EMMIs can be found by sound, to such an extent that every movement in a close range will be automatically detected. We must therefore flee to hide and find an exit quickly. When an EMMI spots the player, all exits are automatically closed until they lose sight of the threat, which obviously complicates the situation. These games of hide and seek are among the most intense moments of this opus, with the player desperately looking for a place to hide while waiting for their invisibility power to recharge. It must be said that being caught by an EMMI is synonymous with immediate death in 90% of cases, despite the possibility of parrying the attack in the cutscene with a timing that is more luck than reflex.





One of the strengths of the Metroid series is to keep the player energized constantly. Metroid Dread achieves this feat thanks to the variety of these phases, but also by its ability to break its own rhythm. While we have the impression that we are going to link the discovery phases of a new zone -> EMMI -> new power, the adventure takes another turn and brings new elements, including scriptwriting. In this regard, it should be noted that the somewhat brutal staging is not at the top, despite great revelations throughout the story. We finally understand why we are on ZDR and the real issue behind Metroid Dread and fans of the series will no doubt be delighted to discover a little more about Samus Aran, but some scenes, however epic (and important), are dispatched in matter of realization. Nothing that spoils the fun of the game, but it remains a notable element.

Metroid Dread: Chase with an EMMI

The art and the way

The Metroid saga has never struck gamers with its beauty, in the artistic sense of the term. It was also one of the main pitfalls made in Metroid: Samus Returns on 3DS. So we were rather worried about what this episode had in store for us at this level and to our surprise, we were not disappointed. Admittedly, the very underground aspect of the adventure does not offer grandiose panoramas, but the depth provided by the background animations have their small effect. It even gets better and better with the discovery of new areas, to tell the truth. In portable mode on Switch OLED, the result is more than convincing, even if the quality of the OLED screen is necessarily for something.

Sound management is very important in the series and Metroid Dread is no exception to this rule. The music is discreet, even silent in the most intense moments in order to emphasize the noises of the environment, sometimes synonymous with information for the player. Even off the radar, EMMIs are more or less noisy depending on the distance separating them from the player for example. The melodies are as always variations of the classics of the series, which mark by their threatening character.

Last point to finish this article without spoiling anything: the lifespan is in the habits of the genre. If it took me 8 hours to finish the game taking my time, this value is only of interest to die-hard fans of the series of which I am a part. You can rather count 10 hours on average, and a few more to finish it 100%. Note also that the 100% hunt is different from the rest of the adventure since Metroid Dread becomes almost a puzzle game. While you know where the item you want is often the way to get there that will block you, the solution often turning out to be a combination of quick actions that require mastery of the character. Completing the game unlocks a hard mode that will please challenge fans.

Conclusion



Strong points The fluidity of the fights, of a very high level

The structure of the world, full of secrets

The perfectly balanced difficulty

Intensity and tension in the face of EMMI

Breaking the beat halfway

We learn more about Samus and the Chozo Weak points The staging of the cutscenes a little wobbly

Lacks a bit of post-game bonus

Metroid Dread is exceptional in every way, immediately placing itself as one of the best episodes of a series that already has no shortage of nuggets! By mixing the phases of action and infiltration, the game developed by Mercury Studios constantly keeps the player in suspense. But beyond its structure and its exploration aspect, it is the fluidity of the gameplay that stuck us to the ceiling, with a Samus more agile and twirling than ever and a difficulty that forces us to juggle these many capacities in many situations. Whether you are a newbie or a fan of the series, Metroid Dread is a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner.