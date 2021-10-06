Texas high school shooting injures four

Police say it’s an altercation that has gone bad. An 18-year-old student opened fire at a high school in Texas on Wednesday, injuring four. Authorities said three people were hospitalized, two of them with gunshot wounds. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, is actively wanted.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh

– Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

“We are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School,” local police in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas, said on Twitter. The school was placed in “lockdown”, with students confined to their class while the police checked every corner of the establishment.