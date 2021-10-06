More

    Texas high school shooting injures four

    News


    Police say it’s an altercation that has gone bad. An 18-year-old student opened fire at a high school in Texas on Wednesday, injuring four. Authorities said three people were hospitalized, two of them with gunshot wounds. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, is actively wanted.

    “We are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School,” local police in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas, said on Twitter. The school was placed in “lockdown”, with students confined to their class while the police checked every corner of the establishment.

    According to Deputy Police Chief Kevin Kolbye, the shooting was the result of a brawl between students in a classroom. “We believe there was a fight between the student and another individual, a weapon was used,” he said. “It was not a random act of violence,” he added.


    Amanda

