Texas High School shooting on Wednesday: at least four injured, suspect actively sought

A gunman opened fire at a high school in Texas on Wednesday and shot several people, police and local media reported.

Local NBC station said the shooting claimed “several” victims. “At least four people were injured“and the police “actively searches for the suspect“that has been identified.

BREAKING: Texas police are investigating an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, the school district confirmed to CBS News. The school is on lockdown and the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xWqh1nhEzV – CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 6, 2021

“We are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High SchoolArlington police said on Twitter.





The images broadcast by television showed a strong police presence around the establishment, which accommodates just under 2,000 students in this city located between Dallas and Fort Worth, in the north of the state.