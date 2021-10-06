Thales and Google Cloud enter into a partnership

The two companies hope to obtain the “cloud of confidence” label from the French government for their future service.

The French group Thales announced Wednesday a partnership with the American giant Google to develop a service of “cloud»For companies and public institutions by 2023.

The two companies aim to obtain the label “Trusted cloud”, announced in May by the government to characterize the services of “Cloud” which present a high level of security and which are operated in Europe. For the government, such services will in particular make it possible to speed up the passage through “the cloud” state IT and public services.

France wishes to license the technologies “cloudFrom Microsoft, Google and other American players, to allow the emergence on its territory of an effective offer but protected from American extraterritorial laws.

Data hosted by a French company, under the control of Thalès

The Cloud Act, passed in 2018 in the United States, in fact obliges American service providers to communicate the data they store to the authorities, even if this data is hosted outside the United States. To preserve its sovereignty, “The services will be operated by a new dedicated company under French law”, underlines Thales.





Concretely, the two groups will create a joint company, which has not yet found its name, in which “Thales will be strong enough to guarantee its control”, explained Marc Darmon, Deputy Managing Director of Secure Information and Communication Systems at Thales during a conference call. The project should be fully launched by 2023. Three “Data centers” must see the light of day “In the second quarter of 2022 in the Paris region”, according to Mr. Darmon, and the joint venture “Will be registered immediately”.

“This is the first time in Europe that a company governed by local law has been created to meet the requirements of the French government. This is an offer that we designed together with Thales for France, by combining it with the legal and technical means to meet the requirements of the + trusted cloud + ”, noted Samuel Bonamigo, vice-president for Southern Europe of Google Cloud.

Moreover, the American giant is also “in discussions with countries in southern Europe, Italy and Spain in particular“, he added.

