that terrible decision she made regarding her daughter Mindy

At the age of 19, Loana was amazed to discover that she was pregnant despite her contraceptive pill. It was before his daily life was turned upside down by his participation in “Loft Story” on M6. “It was not a wanted child, it was an accidental child. When I found out I was having a baby, I was four and a half months pregnant. I wanted to have an abortion but when I saw the ultrasound with her feet and her hands, I knew I couldn’t… Afterwards I believed, like any pregnant woman who has crazy hormones, that everything was fine. ‘fix it, but that’s not true“, she confided in the documentary broadcast last March on C8.





Thus, Loana was very early separated from her daughter Mindy, whom she chose to entrust to the Ddass for lack of income. Today, Mindy no longer wants to hear from her mother, nor have any contact with her. She seems to have disowned Loana forever. In an interview with Here, the former lofteuse confided bluntly about this lost relationship: “She wants to stay in her corner and doesn’t want to look like her mother. She doesn’t want to have any more contact with me. When you are told, ‘I don’t want to see you!’ We’re not going to insist either. I feel like I have the plague. I’m not an outcast! After a while, you have to stop! Even if it’s a member of your family who keeps repeating that she doesn’t want to see you because she doesn’t want to look like you, we let it go“, she said. Loana concluded with a sad confidence: “I erased her phone number altogether like that at least, I’m sure I won’t call her back!“.

LT