The 12 strokes of noon: the incredible mistake of the new noon master during the mysterious star

For his second participation in the Douze coups de midi, this Wednesday, October 6, Loris made an incredible blunder. He did not win the mysterious, yet obvious star …

Perhaps the stress was too much for Loris. This Tuesday, October 5, the young man achieved a feat: that of ending the reign of Bruno, the greatest midday master in the history of the show, eliminated during his 252nd participation in the game presented by Jean-Luc Reichmann with more than a million euros in gain. The next day, as Zette and the host paid tribute to the champion, Loris won her second show. But the young man made a monumental blunder when discovering the mysterious star. While no box covered it, the face of David Guetta was clearly revealed. Except that Loris did not propose the name of the French DJ … but according to his ex-wife, Cathy Guetta.

And he immediately realized his mistake. To win the mysterious star of 36,496 euros, Loris will therefore have to hope to still be master of noon this Thursday, October 7. And during this show, it was his predecessor who was honored at length. After a tribute in song from Zette, the greatest champion of the Twelve blows of noon received his check from the hands of the collaborators of Jean-Luc Reichmann. In all, he therefore leaves TF1 with 1,026,107 euros. A very nice television moment to close, as it should be, Bruno’s magnificent course. At the end of the show, the champion thanked all the teams of the 12 mid shots.i and could not hold back his tears, upset to say goodbye to this team he has worked with for many months.

Bruno: “I have no regrets”

Eliminated at the end of a crazy adventure, Bruno regrets nothing. “If I had wanted my elimination to go a certain way, I would have wanted it to go like this. In the fatal blow, both times were very tight until the end. I answered. just after the gong. I have no regrets, assured the champion of the Twelve blows of noon in our columns. I didn’t make a huge mistake. My opponent responded very well. He was stronger than me. I do not yet know the rest of his career so I do not know if he is very cultured or if he was lucky on the questions. I will not dwell on this defeat for months. This is a positive point. My only worry was having regrets after my elimination. There, I don’t have any. “ He gave way to Loris, incredulous: “I still can’t believe it. Even the script, it was amazing. I wanted to congratulate Bruno, apologize already and [lui] say that[il est] extraordinary, even in this game. It’s an honor to have been able to win against Bruno “.

