The 12 strokes of noon: why Bruno touched money before his defeat

Bruno was eliminated from the 12 noon moves on Tuesday, October 5. On the set of TPMP, the young man came to give some details as to how he has already received money.

This Tuesday, October 5, Bruno from 12 noon shots was eliminated. A shock wave for viewers, who had gotten used to seeing it every lunchtime, for 9 months. But the young man does not leave empty-handed, since he won no less than 1 million euros in winnings. But if some thought that the biggest game show champion was going to get his money in a few days, they were quite wrong.

Guest on the set of Do not touch My TV the same evening, Bruno gave details about the sums and gifts he won. And he admits to having already received money: “My journey was so long, they pay three months after what I received. So that is to say what I earned in the shows broadcast in January, I received a check in April. . So in fact since April, every month, I get a check “, explains the one that was actually eliminated from the game on July 16 and who does not regret anything: “I lost with the fatal blow. It was super tight. I gave my answer just after the gong. I go like that. I think it’s the best way to lose. In duels, we can have remorse, when we are challenged and we are wrong “, he told Tele-Leisure.

“So I had three months to prepare my entourage”

Bruno confides that his elimination was not heartbreaking: “So I had three months to prepare those around me. I’m a little apprehensive. I know what’s going to happen, but I’m going to watch this show and probably cry again. It’s like when a relationship breaks out. ends: we have to say to ourselves that we had a great time and focus on the positive “. Regarding his earnings, the young man assures that he will be reasonable : “I’m going to invest the money, maybe in life insurance or in real estate, buying apartments to rent them out.”

