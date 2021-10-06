The 2021 Nobel Prize in chemistry rewards a revolutionary molecule manufacturing tool

SCIENCE – The 2021 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to the German Benjamin List and the American David MacMillan for “the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”, the Nobel committee announced on Wednesday 6 October. The winners follow on from Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 for their discovery of the revolutionary DNA scissors Crispr-Cas9.

Organocatalysis is “an ingenious tool for making molecules”. Because synthetic molecules are not easy to produce. Nature, through billions of years of evolution, has all kinds of tools that seem very sophisticated to us. We copied and invented methods of our own, little by little. What this 2021 Nobel Prize for Chemistry rewards is a new, more ecological method for creating molecules, in particular “asymmetric molecules”.

On Thursday, the Nobel Prize for Literature will be awarded, followed by the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The Bank of Sweden Prize in Economics in Memory of Alfred Nobel closes the season on Monday 11 October.

Orange or lemon

To better understand, we must explain that some molecules are symmetrical, the atoms are linked in the same way, but reversed, as if the molecule were looking at itself in a mirror. Like your two hands in a way. And the left-handed version is different from the right-handed one. So limonene can either smell of orange … or lemon.





Logically, if we want to make something that smells like orange, we only need the “left” version of limonene. However, it was difficult to distinguish between these symmetrical molecules. Until the invention of asymmetric organocatalysis.

Catalysis has been used since the 19th century to break or reform molecules. A catalyst is a substance that accelerates chemical reactions, without being part of the final product. It often works with a metal, which will act as a catalyst. Sometimes, enzymes are also used, which are at the origin of all the chemical reactions necessary for life, recalls the Nobel committee.

Some of these enzymes are specialized in asymmetric catalysis, ie they can only manufacture one of the two forms of a molecule, for example only the “left” version.

Chemistry catalyst

What Benjamin List discovered, in an article published in 2000, is that you don’t need to have something as “big” as an enzyme, made up of hundreds of amino acids. Just use the few that cause catalysis.

At the same time, David MacMillan sought for his part to carry out a catalysis from simple and common organic molecules. He succeeded at the same time as Benjamin List and invented the term organocatalysis.

The joint discovery of the two researchers has made it possible in 20 years to revolutionize the world of chemistry by greatly facilitating the manufacture of certain molecules. Above all, organocatalysis can be done on a “chain” basis, in order to transform a molecule that has just been modified.

This greatly simplifies the industrial production of certain compounds. The Nobel Committee cites strychnine, a well-known poison and doping agent, as an example. When scientists first succeeded in making strychnine, it took 29 steps. In addition, 99.999% of the material was lost in the process. Thanks to chain organocatalysis, only 12 steps are needed since 2011. The production of strychnine is now 7000 times more efficient.

