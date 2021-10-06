the advanced summary of episode 1029 of Wednesday, October 6

Victoire is advancing a bit in her investigation into the secret identity of her donor. Charlie and Sofia continue to wage war on each other. Jeka only thinks of Hadrien …
Wednesday October 6 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who will welcome a new attractive character, and who will celebrate a wedding at Christmas… The next morning, Victoire explains to Georges the theories of Samuel. What if she relives memories of her donor? According to the gynecologist, cellular memory could explain the patient's behavior. But the cop doesn't believe it! Victoire gets angry at the incomprehension of her companion. Georges takes the opportunity to discuss with Samuel and asks the doctor to stop telling his patient anything. For him, this is just "bullshit".
Jake is depressed …
It's the depression on Jake's side. Lizzie tries to cheer him up. She offers to call Hadrien so that they can explain themselves, but nothing helps: Jake no longer wants to leave his home. Maud tries to learn her presentation but still thinks of Jake. Precisely … Her sister Camille tells her to believe it. She must have confidence in herself to seduce him. And succeed in his presentation. It's the big day, Maud has to present her presentation but Jake is absent. Lizzie tells him that his brother won't be coming to high school today. But Maud wants Jake to be by her side, she is going to look for him at his place. The young man does not want to go out, he is not fit. Maud tries to understand what is happening to her: Jake explains to her that he is in depression because of a heart problem. Finally, the two spend their presentation together and the French teacher François congratulates them. Then Jake thanks Maud for her patience and her determination.
The war between Sofia and Charlie has only just begun!
Angie helps Sofia for her election to the BDE. She wants her friend to win the majority. They post a video supposed to discredit Charlie's campaign on the Internet. Charlie and Nathan discuss Sofia's dirty trick. The young woman wants revenge and for that, she asks Louise and Bart if she can book the Spoon to organize a student party. But Louise refuses to have to deal with "drunk students". Bart finds on the contrary that it is a good idea. Louise then accepts. Sofia explains her program to her comrades: she wants to emphasize student precariousness. Charlie announces that she is organizing a fundraising party at the Spoon. She stole the idea of Sofia, who denounces Charlie's behavior from Irene. She tells them to solve their problems among themselves.
Victoire asks Roxane and Sara for help …
At the hospital, Victoire comes to Samuel to find out about cellular memory. She asks him for help. The doctor needs to know who owns her new heart. While William auscultates Victoire, she notices a strange tattoo on her forearm. Another vision! She calls on Roxane and Sara. She wants to find her donor and needs the girls for that. If Sara is reluctant, Roxane offers to help her. Very quickly, she came across a first lead. A similar tattoo was posted on social media. Sara leaves to question the tattoo artist who would have potentially done the tattoo of Victoire's vision. The cop leaves to show the results of her research to the doctor. She has the photo of the person with the tattoo. Victoire is impatient and immediately notices that this is the man of her visions: Dimitri. She even says his name before Sara tells her. Victoire is reassured, she is not crazy!