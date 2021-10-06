The Architect Paris: the game to reshape the capital is available in a creative trailer

Managing Paris is an idea that appeals to many people (known to all, by the way). While waiting for the next elections, Enodo Games invites you to take charge of the city yourself with The Architect Paris, whose launch trailer has just been released.

The city-builder genre will probably never get old and even today there are many productions that are worth a look. Among these, we can highlight the advent of The Architect: Paris, a construction game allowing players to rule the French capital to completely reshape it. Suffice to say that they will have their work cut out for them.

Haussman one day, Haussman always?

Nice studio, Enodo Games offers here its very first title and it inevitably attracts curiosity. The Architect Paris is therefore a pure construction game in which it is about to reinvent the first city of Hexagon through its different districts and districts, by officiating in several styles : futuristic, medieval, modern or quite simply Haussmanian.

After two months of early access, the developers were able to bring many balances and optimizations for the release of the title, now effective. We can also count on the integration of a Career mode, which should motivate the crowds to come up with their ideas for the City of Light of tomorrow. With or without Navigo pass?





The Architect: Paris is now available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. The launch trailer, meanwhile, is available in our video player above.