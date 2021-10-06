the attitude of the journalist Leïla Kaddour during the tribute is scandalous

published by Jessy on 04 Oct 2021 at 17:23

The news of Bernard Tapie’s death caused a tidal wave on social networks and in the media. But during the tribute to the former minister and actor at JT of 13, on France 2, the journalist Leila Kaddour was filmed laughing. The sequence is at find in the video below.

Leïla Kaddour laughs during the tribute to Bernard Tapie

In the world of television, even the slightest misstep can be frowned upon by viewers. On October 3, France 2 paid tribute to Bernard Tapie in the 1 p.m. news. In full tribute, Leila Kaddour was filmed laughing.

The journalist started editing with a report on Bernard Tapie, and more precisely on the testimonies of the inhabitants of Marseille, city where the businessman will be buried. For a few seconds, the magneto was interrupted. And on the set, viewers saw Leïla Kaddour laughing while drinking water. What happened ? The journalist did not come back to this little incident.





Laughing during a tribute, is it serious?

Why is the journalist laughing in the face tribute to Bernard Tapie ? Was she laughing? These are questions that some Internet users have asked themselves. And yet there is nothing wrong with laughing at Leila Kaddour.

When recording news stories, presenters get feedback. When a report is launched, they take the opportunity to talk to the film crew. And sometimes, this is the occasion to make jokes. This is most certainly what happened during the tribute to Bernard Tapie. On social networks, it has also gone unnoticed. Warning Leila Kaddour, a bug happened so quickly …

