the bet of overseas territories to revive tourism

After a difficult summer, the overseas territories are counting on the end of the year to welcome tourists. But everything will depend on the health situation as the health authorities recommend a 3rd dose of vaccine for caregivers.

Hit hard by the rebound of the pandemic this summer, marked by curfews, confinements or even repatriations, the overseas territories want to revive tourism, starting with the high season, that of the end of year.

Over the year, “We are on at least 50%, less 60%, depending on the destination, because there are seasons that have been stopped overnight. We have in mind certain confinements, compelling reasons or curfews that are still in force here and there ”, noted Wednesday, October 5 the Secretary of State for Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Accompanied by Alain Griset, Minister of SMEs, he participated in a round table with overseas players in the sector as part of the Plan for the reconquest and transformation of tourism, on the sidelines of the IFTM Top Resa tourism fair.

At the beginning of August 2021, faced with an upsurge in the Covid-19 epidemic, the prefect of Martinique had invited tourists to leave the island in a hurry. Today, it is gradually deconfining.

“With each positive announcement, there is a twitch”

“We want to save our high season which begins in November”, explains François Balthus Languedoc, Director General of the Martinique Tourism Committee. In 2020, the island welcomed 40,000 visitors during the months of December and January. “Everything is correlated with the health situation, he remarks. With each positive announcement, there is a twitch. “

And precisely, the Ministry of Overseas France announced on October 4 the end of the PCR test obligation for vaccinated travelers from France. This concerns Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy, Martinique, Guyana, Reunion, and Mayotte. However, a compelling reason remains for the moment necessary to go to these territories.

Before the pandemic, the sector brought in 500 million euros in Martinique and represented 10,000 jobs.





“The speed of the 4th wave surprised a lot but we also learned a lot, says the general manager. The very gradual deconfinement accompanies a rise in the importance of vaccination “, with a rate of first-time vaccines reaching 40%.

A “Covid free” label

At his stand neighbor, Guadeloupe, “The trend is very good”, assures Willy Rosier, general manager of the tourism committee of the islands of Guadeloupe. “The air supply will be greater than that of 2019”, thanks to the opening of new lines by the companies, he underlines.

Tourism represents 29.8% of the gross domestic product of Guadeloupe, or 3 billion euros. If it has not returned tourists this summer, Guadeloupe was confined in early August and must begin its first phase of deconfinement on Friday. “We worked on a label “Covid free “, assures Willy Rosier, who guarantees tourists the implementation of sanitary measures.

According to the Syndicat des entreprises du tour-operating (Seto), reservations for the French West Indies this winter reached 79% of their volume in 2019.

Government aid

Another popular destination at the end of the year, Reunion, whose containment was lifted in mid-September, would like to find the 600,000 visitors in 2019. Because of the pandemic, it has lost 70%.

“Travel intentions are very strong in Reunion”, however assures Susan Soba, general manager of Reunion Island tourism. The prefecture has lifted the curfew in force since the end of July and removed the gauges in shops since Monday.

In August, the government had adapted its economic aid for overseas under sanitary stress. The solidarity fund was notably extended until the end of September.

“We will look at the end of the week, territory by territory, whether to continue to support”, declared Alain Griset during the round table which made it possible to address the relaunch of long-term tourism.

The overseas territories made their specificities and needs heard there, particularly in training, infrastructure and engineering.

“You have a lot of assets to attract people but that is not enough. Behind the infrastructure, the tools … “, recognized the Minister of SMEs.