the boss of the IMF heard by the board of directors of the IMF

The IMF’s board of directors announced on Wednesday that it had met with the managing director of the institution Kristalina Georgieva, suspected of having manipulated data in favor of China when she held a management position at the World Bank.

An investigation by WilmerHale, conducted at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee, found irregularities in the drafting of the 2018 and 2020 editions of the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report. This survey scrutinizes the regulatory framework of countries to find out which ones are most favorable to starting a business. “The Board of Directors remains determined to carry out a thorough, objective and precise examination” and should meet the leader again “Soon” “for further discussion”, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. Asked by AFP, he did not wish to give more information on the content of the meeting held on Wednesday.

Thorough examination

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund met with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale on Monday. Gerry Rice had identically indicated that the Board of Directors was “Determined to carry out a thorough, objective and precise examination”. Following the publication of the WilmerHale report, the World Bank immediately announced that it would stop publishing the Doing Business report, which was the subject of much criticism for the way it was carried out.