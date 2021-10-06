The CAC 40 relapses sharply in the face of several red alerts By Investing.com







Investing.com – After a solid 1.52% rise at the close yesterday, it relapsed sharply on Wednesday, more than reversing yesterday’s gains, falling 1.68% at the time of writing.

The main worry plaguing the CAC 40 is that high inflation, fueled by rising energy costs, could lead to slower economic growth as central banks begin to withdraw monetary support.

More disappointing economic news was released on Wednesday: German factory orders, a normally reliable leading indicator of trends in Europe’s largest economy, fell 7.7% in August, a sharp slowdown compared to the 4.9% increase recorded in July.

European investors had already received a small boost from Asia, after New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years in an attempt to keep inflationary pressures under control, and signaled that a further tightening was coming. In Europe, Romania became the latest emerging country to hike rates on Tuesday and Poland is expected to follow suit on Thursday.

Energy markets continue to create headaches for the industry, with the price of gas in the UK reaching a new all-time high of 330 pence per therm, or around 97 euros per megawatt hour.

Meanwhile, the has negotiated at multi-year summits amid global concerns over energy supply, especially after the OPEC + bloc decided not to accelerate the agreed-upon pace of production increases.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its forecast for global economic growth for 2021 to a level slightly below its July forecast of 6%, citing risks to debt, inflation and divergent economic trends in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.





CAC 40 technical analysis

From a graphical point of view, it will be recalled that yesterday’s rise was not finally sufficient to significantly improve the profile of the CAC 40, and the fall of the day therefore realigns the CAC 40 with its bearish bias which dominates the exchanges. since the middle of August.

The CAC 40 faces immediate support at around 6450 points, below which the next potential support will be the September 20 low at 6390 points. Then the July 19 low to 6250 points will be the next bearish target.

On the upside, the daily chart of the CAC 40 shows that only a rise above 6700/3720 points will cancel the downtrend currently visible in this unit of time.