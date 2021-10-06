the CAC40 drops back below 6,500 points

THE TREND

With a lowest touchdown at 6,482.44 points, the CAC40 yielded more than 1% this morning and returned to under 6,500 points. The decline wins again on the Paris Stock Exchange after the sharp rebound yesterday. Investors are still suspicious of inflation, recently fueled by the surge in oil prices and the resulting tightening of monetary policy.

Soaring oil prices are raising investors’ fears of stronger-than-expected inflationary spurts, which could potentially increase pressure on central banks to reduce their accommodative monetary policy faster than expected. The New Zealand central bank raised its interest rate on Wednesday and signaled that another monetary tightening was to come with the aim of controlling inflationary pressures … What foreshadows the attitude of the Fed and the ECB …

WALL STREET

After a stormy Monday, the New York Stock Exchange rallied on Tuesday as investors took advantage of the recent pullback in tech stocks to retreat into the sector at a lower cost. Apple takes back 2% after falling into the correction zone on Monday, while Facebook regained 2.2% after the breakdown of its services which had led to a 4.8% plunge in the title on Monday. In addition, activity in services in the United States was a pleasant surprise in September, alleviating fears of an economic slowdown.

Two hours from the close, the Dow Jones index recovered 1.3% to 34,445 points (after -0.94% on Monday), while the large S&P 500 index rebounded 1.48% to 4,363 pts (-1 , 3% Monday), and that the Nasdaq Composite, rich in technological and biotech stocks, regained 1.7% to 14.498 pts after falling 2.1% on Monday.

ECO AND CURRENCIES

Orders to German industry fell more than expected in August, penalized by a drop in foreign demand, after registering a sharp increase in June and July, according to data released Wednesday.

United States :

– ADP report on US private employment. (2:15 p.m.)

– Weekly report from the Department of Energy on domestic oil stocks. (4:30 p.m.)

Europe:

– Spanish industrial production. (09h00)

– German construction PMI. (9:30 am)

– European retail sales. (11:00)

The euro / dollar parity reached $ 1.1581 this morning. A barrel of Brent is trading at $ 82.80. An ounce of gold is traded at $ 1,752.

RISING VALUES





Rexel (+ 1.20% to 17.53 Euros) has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the eastern United States, thereby strengthening its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical distribution. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, founded in 1930 and owned by the Collat ​​family, Mayer operates 68 agencies in 12 states, with a strong presence in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. It employs 1,200 people and generated a turnover of 1.2 billion dollars over the last twelve months at the end of August 2021.

FALLING VALUES

Thales (-2.20% to 82.58 Euros) and Google Cloud today announced the signing of a strategic agreement to co-develop, within a new company, a sovereign cloud offer that meets the label’s criteria French “Cloud de Confiance”. “French public institutions and companies will benefit from all the power, security, flexibility, agility and sovereignty offered by the technologies of the two experts in their fields”, explains Thales. The entity will be majority owned by the French specialist in high technologies.

Neoen (-1.45% at 34 Euros) announces the commissioning of the Altiplano 200 solar power plant. With a capacity of 208 MWp, this solar park was built in the province of Salta in Argentina, 4,000 meters from altitude. This plant is 100% owned by Neoen.

Orpea (-2% to 93.60 Euros): heckled on the Paris stock exchange on Tuesday after an article published in “Challenges”, the group communicated: “In March 2021, a search took place at the head office of ORPEA, followed by hearing certain Group employees by the investigators. On this occasion, ORPEA fully cooperated in the various investigations carried out and will continue to do so. Not being a party to the proceedings, ORPEA does not have access to the file. To our knowledge, the investigations relate to the sale in 2008 of a retirement home to ORPEA in France and more particularly the tax treatment of this sale by sellers outside the Group. “

THEY PUBLISHED THEIR TURNOVER / RESULTS …

Ober, Barbara Bui, Kalray

THE LATEST “RECOS” FROM ANALYSTS …

Exane BNP Paribas moves to ‘outperform’ on Eramet.

MARKET INFO

Icade Santé: the introduction postponed.

Toutabo: bought by Readly for 8.2 ME.

Lagardère: reimburses 150 ME in April 2023 bonds.

Iliad: compulsory withdrawal and delisting on October 14.

IN SHORT

Intrasense: signature of a partnership with I-SERIS.

STMicroelectronics and Rosenberger are developing a contactless connector.

SpineGuard obtains approval from ANVISA.

GenSight: publication in Ophthalmology Clinics.

Lexibook confirms its annual growth forecasts.