The Chelsea-PSG referee in 2015, who excluded Zlatan, admits to having messed up

Retired now, former international referee Björn Kuipers admitted that the expulsion of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in the knockout stages of the Champions League between Chelsea and Paris (2-2) in 2015, was the biggest mistake of his career referee.

Björn Kuipers, a name well known to Parisian fans, is considered by many to be the source of one of the biggest arbitral injustices the capital club has suffered since the beginning of the QSI era. In March 2015, he expelled Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Chelsea (2-2).

A red that he will later regret in an interview with Dutch television. The referee’s performance had generated a lot of tension on the field and frustration on the French side, even if the Parisians had finally managed to snatch the draw and qualification at the end of extra time.





Kuipers: “We failed as a referee team”

Asked by Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday, Björn Kuipers, recently retired, immediately called this match the biggest mistake of his career. “We all make mistakes. In all matches. There is hardly ever a perfect match. But on a tactical decision … It is in London, between Chelsea and PSG, in the eighth return of C1, a He admitted. I sent off Ibrahimovic, after 31 minutes, a direct red. At real speed, it’s red. But in slow motion, it was better to put out a yellow. But in this match, we failed as a referee team. “

While he had not hesitated to expel Zlatan Ibrahimovic for an awkward and far from dangerous foul on Oscar at the half hour mark, Kuipers had shown more leniency with Diego Costa, whose execrable behavior should have been earn him a premature return to the locker room. Chelsea had not really been able to take advantage of their numerical advantage against the collective Parisian superiority. In recent years, Kuipers has been at the center of several controversies involving players from Paris Saint-Germain, Verratti having for example accused him of having uttered insults against him.