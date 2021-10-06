The Citizen Transparency Committee for the management of Covid-19 in Martini

For its 4th report, the CCT interviewed Professor André Cabié. “Immunity decreases with age. This is the reason why a 3rd dose has been recommended, for people over 65 years of age and for people at risk”, among others, explained the infectious disease specialist.

Since the setting up of this Citizen Transparency Committee at the beginning of last August, this is the 4th report that the 7 members of this provisional body have made public. They chose to meet this time with university professor André Cabié, hospital practitioner, infectious disease specialist and referent for epidemic risks.

After recalling his role in the management of the pandemic in Martinique, the specialist was questioned in particular on the 4th wave of the virus, on collective immunity, or on the Mu variant born in Colombia.

The exchange with the CCT took place on Thursday, September 26, 2021 by videoconference.

The interview

CCT: Can you tell us more about your role in managing the Covid crisis?

Prof CABIE: I am a University Professor, hospital practitioner, infectious disease specialist and referent for epidemic risks.

From January 2020 I was asked to know what response to bring to the pandemic which had started in December 2019. I was appointed as Emergency Medical Director, which is a hospital function. This consists, in particular, of giving a medical opinion to the general management of the CHUM.

CCT: How did that translate?

Prof CABIE: Since the start of the crisis, a crisis unit has been set up. It includes: the Director General, the Deputy Director General, the Secretary General, the president of the establishment medical commission, Dr Sylvie ABEL, head of the medicine pole, the heads of resuscitation and emergency centers, Samu, other managers of structures involved and myself. In times of crisis, the cell meets daily.

CCT: Have you taken steps to respond to caregivers’ questions?

Prof CABIE: In March 2020, a Covid infectious disease penalty was put in place. Through this channel, doctors, whether from the hospital or from the city, asked all the questions relating to the difficulties they encountered.

About the 4th wave …

CCT: Did the 4th wave lead to an increase in questions with this penalty?

Prof CABIE: In July and especially in August, the hospital was overwhelmed by the influx of patients. Town doctors found themselves faced with situations they were not used to dealing with, including the extreme respiratory distress of some patients who were at home and who could not or did not want to be hospitalized.

The Covid infectious disease penalty received several calls from city doctors who expressed their dismay because they found themselves helpless in the face of their patients in distress and they asked what to do. After several calls, I called the mobile palliative care team to ask if they were organized to help the city doctors and what they were advocating.

CCT : Was this team able to answer you?

Prof CABIE: Yes. She gave us a tel number and transmitted the national protocols put in place since March 2020 by the National Society for Palliative Care and told us that these protocols could be distributed to doctors.

CCT: What did you do then?

Prof CABIE: I contacted the President of the Council of the Order of Physicians and the President of the Regional Union of Liberal Doctors. I gave them the phone number and the protocols.

CCT: Can you tell us what this protocol consists of?

Prof CABIE: This protocol explains how to use certain drugs to relieve people with suffocation and to alleviate their anxiety. At the hospital where this protocol was used, some patients recovered. Those who, too seriously affected, could not be, saw their sufferings alleviated.

“Relieve the distress and suffering of patients”

CCT: The local daily on September 9, 2021, indicated that it had been contacted by doctors, who wished to remain anonymous. The latter were alarmed by a letter from the Order of Physicians which transmitted this protocol to the town doctors. They considered this to amount to “euthanizing people”. What can you tell us about it?





Prof CABIE: Accusing of euthanasia of medical officials who relay a palliative care protocol, drawn up at the national level, is very serious. Especially since this protocol has the sole function of relieving the distress and suffering of patients. As in the hospital, some patients overcame the crisis and recovered.

The management and officials of the CHUM, faced with the gravity of such an accusation, sent a right of reply to the daily. The management announced, moreover, that it was reporting these facts to the Public Prosecutor.

Collective and natural immunity

CCT: Can you give us some details on collective immunity?

Prof CABIE: This notion is used in vaccinology. Protective immunity is acquired either after being infected or after being vaccinated. The pathogen, the virus, circulates as long as there are a significant number of people who have not been infected or vaccinated. For example, for Zikca or chikungunya, when 50% of the population has been infected, the virus stops circulating because there are not enough people susceptible to the infection.

Regarding the Covid, the level is much higher. A year ago, scientific publications reported a rate of 80%, but now, with variants, it is 90%.

CCT: What about natural immunity?

Prof CABIE: Some considered that immunity could intervene by letting the virus circulate. This strategy is doomed to failure because, even though the virus has not largely spread, the hospital system has been saturated and then overwhelmed.

CCT: Is it correct that the immunity acquired, either by the vaccine or by the virus, decreases over time?

Prof CABIE: YES. And this is the case for all vaccines. Immunity decreases over time. And immunity declines with age. This is the reason why a 3rd dose has been recommended, for people over 65 years of age and for people at risk.

Faced with a very contagious Delta, all preventive measures (vaccine) must be applied PLUS barrier gestures PLUS masks AND avoid regrouping.

The Mu variant “resists immune defenses”

CCT: Can you give us any information on the Mu variant?

Prof CABIE: This is a variant detected in Colombia. Potentially, it can pose 2 types of problems: easier transmission and a capacity of resistance to immune defenses. But for the moment, this variant is not very well known.

CCT: Do you have information on the spread of the virus in the workplace?

Prof CABIE: In the professional environment, when barrier gestures are respected as well as the wearing of a mask, there is very little transmission. It has been established that the transmission takes place: during meals, during departure and birthday parties or during commuting. Transmission therefore does not take place at work but around work.

“The 4th wave is not over”

CCT: How do you see the future with the reopening of schools, the partial lifting of confinement and the low vaccination coverage?

Prof CABIE: First, it should be noted that the 4th wave is not over. The virus is still circulating intensely. Today (9/16) emergencies signal a significant influx of patients.

Professor Cabié ends his interview by adding:

If we start again as in June, that is to say regroupings and reduction of barrier gestures, if we relax, without responsibility and without vaccination, then the 5th wave is certain and it can be as strong. (Prof. André Cabié)

