The complaint for “threats” against Eric Dupond-Moretti closed without follow-up

According to a lawyer, the Minister of Justice had insulted her heavily and threatened her physically during a trial in February 2020.

Eric Dupond-Moretti will not be worried: a complaint aimed at him for “voluntary violence of a psychological nature“,”unconditional threats of willful bodily harm“, Has just been closed without follow-up by the prosecutor’s office of the Court of Evreux (Eure). Information transmitted to BFMTV and confirmed with the Figaro by the public prosecutor of Évreux, Mrs. Dominique Puechmaille.

The complaint was filed Tuesday, September 21 at the judicial court of Évreux. Criminal lawyer Nathalie Tomasini further accused the minister of “threats of crimes or offenses against persons holding public authority or assimilated“.

During the trial of a man accused of murdering his ex-wife in February 2020, Eric Dupond-Moretti then a lawyer defended the defendant, while Nathalie Tomasini defended the civil parties. According to HuffPost, which had consulted the complaint file, Nathalie Tomasini reported “extremely disparaging and violent remarksHeld against him and that of another lawyer of the civil parties by Eric Dupond-Moretti. They would have called them “hysterical” and of “bitchy whores“, Or”shame of the bar“. The aunt of the deceased, who testified for the filing of the complaint, confirmed having heard her grumble, in a sufficiently intelligible way, the expression “bitchy whores“. She added that the lawyer would have “walked past the jurors holding one of the sealed shotguns“. She said she had “the barrel of this weapon pointed in the direction“. Nathalie Tomasini would also have reported physical threats on February 11, 2020 “by means of the raised fist“. A testimony again corroborated, this time by the general counsel for the trial Brigitte Blind.





However, according to Dominique Puechmaille, the minutes of the February 2020 hearing do not contain any mention of an incident. “It’s a case file as there are many, it can often be stormy but there is no trace of an incident»She emphasizes. And if insults were launched, not noted in the minutes or uttered behind the scenes of the trial, the facts are now “prescribed»She continues. Nathalie Tomasini maintained for her part to have deferred her complaint so as not to harm the interests of this client. The lawyer claimed “recognition of harm», As well as a symbolic euro.

Indicted since July

The Keeper of the Seals has also been indicted since July for “illegal taking of interests“. He is suspected of having taken advantage of his position to settle accounts with magistrates with whom he had trouble with when he was a lawyer, which he refutes.

Asked if he had considered resigning, he replied: “Not at all“. “If I had wanted to quit, I would have quit“, he said. Recognizing that his indictment had been “very difficult to live“For him and his relatives, Eric Dupond-Moretti denounced”a war»Declared according to him«by some union representativesOf magistrates.