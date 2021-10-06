“The countries of the North should not be satisfied with paying those of the South to protect the tropical forests”

To stay up to date with African news, subscribe to the “World Africa” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 am, find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of “Monde Afrique”.

Tribune. In the countries of the South, population growth combined with low growth in agricultural yields creates pressure on ecosystems. The increase in international demand for agricultural products and the emerging demand for biofuels are added to internal dynamics to generate massive deforestation. With an average of 10 million hectares lost each year, or some 14% of CO emissions 2 linked to human activities, deforestation is mainly concentrated in developing countries. If it tends to slow down in Asia, it is increasing in Africa and increasing again since 2015 in the Brazilian Amazon, after a decade of significant decline.

About a third of deforestation is linked to international trade, which shows the importance of reducing imported deforestation in the goods we consume. But the population is growing in tropical countries and consumption patterns are approaching those of industrialized countries. The policies adopted by these countries will therefore be decisive in eventually stopping deforestation.

Forests are not global public goods or global commons. We must distinguish the resources they shelter (wood, land, genetic resources, etc.) from the ecosystem services they provide (carbon sink and stock, biodiversity reservoir, water regulation, rain cycle, etc.). Resources fall under the sovereignty of States and public or private actors – including communities – have various property rights over them. Only services can be considered as global public goods, the maintenance of which depends on the way these resources are managed.

Building a common agenda

Therefore, should the “international community” remunerate tropical forest countries for the services that ecosystems provide to humanity? This request is often made by politicians in the countries concerned, who highlight the loss of earnings that forest conservation would represent instead of organizing their conversion to agricultural and mining activities. The international REDD + mechanism (for Reduction of emissions linked to deforestation and degradation), potentially linked to an international market for greenhouse gas emission reductions – the “carbon market” – was established under the aegis of of the United Nations in response to these requests. It wants to be a program of “Payment for results”. However, the compensation provided for is not intended to “Pay for the services rendered by ecosystems”, but to compensate countries for their efforts to conserve forests with policies and measures that produce results – mainly reduced deforestation.





The difference is not small. Taking it seriously assumes that potential payers (industrialized countries) do not settle for a “bottom line”, which can sometimes be just a smaller increase in deforestation than expected, but build the relationships. cause and effect between the observed result and the public policies implemented to obtain it. If the decrease in deforestation is linked to the fall in the price of palm oil or soybeans, does it make sense to “reward” a country? It is, to say the least, singular that the Green Climate Fund paid Brazil in 2019 for less deforestation than in 2014-2015, while the policy vis-à-vis the forest has radically changed since the advent of Bolsonaro.

Questioning the way in which the results are produced also means not being satisfied with letting the countries “do the job” in order to be able to pay them afterwards, but investing massively alongside them in order to be able to control the direct and indirect causes of the problem. deforestation.

The priority is to build a common agenda between the fight against deforestation and food security. Without this, not only will the governments of the South not enter into a logic of co-construction, but environmental and agricultural policies will continue to be antagonistic.

Quality and consistency

Ecological intensification through agroecology, crop-livestock associations and agroforestry should become the priority of public policies.

The investment must also aim at clarifying and securing land rights, not only to protect communities against land grabs, but also to create long-term conditions conducive to tree planting. It is also essential to finance policies that promote demographic transition, especially in Africa, with an emphasis on girls’ education and women’s economic empowerment.

However, should we abandon the principle of “Payment for results” REDD +, to which countries committed at COP21? At the very least, we can interpret it. The only intelligent criterion is that of the quality and consistency of public policies that potentially have impacts on forests. We can assess the effectiveness of measures intended to contain deforestation (content of legislation, land use planning, implementation efforts, governance, etc.) and that of sanctions against offenders. An independent collective expertise, under the joint aegis of the United Nations climate and biodiversity Conventions, should be able to assess the quality and consistency of public policies.

The countries of the North also have to do their part of the work at home. It is necessary to review international trade agreements in the light of the public policies carried out and the associated risks of deforestation. Customs tariffs (import taxes) should also be adjusted to promote products certified as “zero deforestation”. Finally, it will be necessary to change consumption patterns by limiting the proportion of meat, strengthening protein autonomy (reducing dependence on soy) and abandoning first generation biofuels.

Alain Karsenty is an economist at the Center for International Cooperation in Agricultural Research for Development (CIRAD).