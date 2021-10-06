The crazy revelation on the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

The news made the event in England at the end of the Mercato and has been in the news ever since. Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United and the English press has been having a great time ever since. It must be said that CR7 signed his comeback in a sparkling way, immediately shaking the Premier League’s nets.

But his return hides some unexpected secrets, besides the fact that CR7 was hijacked at the last moment from Manchester City. In the Match Of The Day podcast, the former player but also consultant Gary Lineker has indeed revealed that the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo had been concluded … in his garden! “I’ll put the cards on the table. Ed Woodward is a good friend and he lives right next to me. He signed Cristiano Ronaldo when he was in my garden! When he got home he was on the phone with Jorge Mendes. I hope not to say too much. “



