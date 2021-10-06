The damning findings of the FC Barcelona financial audit

It is a press conference which was eagerly awaited by the socios of FC Barcelona. This Wednesday noon, Barça revealed to its followers the full results of the financial audit ordered by its management. And it was the Director General Ferran Reverter who had the difficult task of explaining the inexplicable to the Barcelona community. Because the figures announced by the main protagonist risk causing a huge outcry among socios. If the member of the management of the Blaugranas first began his intervention by evoking the difficulty of accessing certain documents, but also the deletion of certain emails to justify the slowness of this audit, the latter was quick to enter in the thick of it. And his revelations are cold in the back. Recently, La Liga had already lifted the veil on FC Barcelona’s losses for the 2020-2021 season. These were estimated at 481 million euros. Information which then highlighted the economic difficulties of residents of Camp Nou. But the new details from Reverter confirm more than ever the financial slump in which Barça is stuck. “We analyzed the results, the end of the 18/19 season, the 19/20 season … We highlighted the situation of the club in March, when we landed. We have found a negative heritage. Our board of directors has developed a strategic sustainability plan to save the club, pay salaries, ” first lets go the general manager.

What follows after this advertisement

Before discussing the causes of the evil that is eating away at the Catalan club. A decryption to say the least overwhelming. “There are a series of historical results impacted by non-recurring transactions: the sale of Neymar, the Cillessen-Neto and Arthur-Pjanic transactions. If we put these operations aside, the expenses would have increased by up to 55%. Before starting the most important construction site in its history, the club was already losing money. The 61% salary increase is one of the reasons Barca are losing money; as well as the management fee of 58%, the financial burden increases six times more. The Covid also had a cost of 43 million euros in 2019/20 and 65 million euros for the 2021/22 season. The payroll, without us, would be 835 million euros, 108% of the club’s income. The causes were the incorporation of three of the five most expensive signings in Barca’s history, “ thus entrusts Reverter. Unfortunately, the alarming observation does not stop there, the financial management of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu remains clearly castigated by the audit carried out.





The transfer of Griezmann carried out with the help of a loan

“Also, the new contracts and extensions within the workforce with increased salaries, which amounted to 47 million euros deferred. There was between 20% and 33% allocated to commissions, while the usual hovers around 5%. The consequences are clear: an unsustainable sporting model, with only one La Masia player consolidated in the first team, a skyrocketing payroll, being the highest in the market, an increase in debt and the difficulty of finding an outing to our players. We went from an increase of 159 million in debt over the 2017/18 season to 673 million euros on March 17, 2021, without going through the board of directors. This indicates a lack of financial planning. “ The sequel turns to the ubiquitous for all fans of FC Barcelona when the operating mode used to finalize the arrival of Antoine Griezmann is unveiled.

“There is a feeling that when the players signed they did not know if they could be, as in the case of Griezmann, with whom they went to seek a credit of 85 million euros to cover the cost. Or that of Coutinho, with 16.6 million more financial cost. With the increase in debt, we must add other commitments and various liabilities assumed by the club, which increase the liabilities by 1.3 billion euros as of March 31, 2021, “ reveals the general manager of the Blaugranas. A real paving stone in the pond that will not fail to move the socios. To recover from such an economic disaster, Joan Laporta and his teams have already reduced the payroll of members of the workforce and called on investors to buy back this colossal debt. The Catalan high spheres are now working to find new income with better interaction with supporters in particular. The work turns out to be titanic for Laporta in the coming weeks. His ability to extricate FC Barcelona from this worrying situation will be decisive for the rest of his mandate …