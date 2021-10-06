The dilapidated state of the SNCF network cost users more than an hour per year in 2018

The UFC-Que Choisir is alarmed by the poor condition of the French rail network, responsible for 340 million minutes of delay in one year.

The French rail network is too old and not maintained enough, according to UFC-Que Choisir. The consumer association draws up a dizzying figure on Tuesday. According to her, passengers lost 340 million minutes in 2018 due to infrastructure failures and slowdowns caused by the state of French rail. Compared to the 5 million daily users, this represents a little more than an hour of delay per year (68 minutes).

This is only a minority share of delay times, since 2 billion minutes of delay were recorded by the Transport Quality Service Authority during 2017.

Delays that could be avoided

Most train delays in France are due to “uncontrollable causes” (62%). But the UFC points out that 17% of delays are caused by infrastructure problems or by slowdowns imposed by the aging of the network or work. SNCF could therefore avoid them, by investing to renovate the rail. However, we have tended to neglect this maintenance: the association recalls that at the beginning of the 1980s, 1,000 kilometers of tracks were renewed each year, against less than 500 kilometers in 2005.

This chronic underinvestment makes the French network less efficient than its European counterparts. To run a train in France, it takes 2.8 times more agents and 1.7 times more capital than in our neighbors, while the service offer is not better in terms of frequency or time range.

1.2 billion euros in additional investments

The small lines, which represent a third of the network, are the most neglected. They are on average 36 years old, against a national average of 29 years old, and are subject to numerous delays. “This accelerates the disaffection of users for the benefit of the car, and sets off a vicious cycle of abandonment of the train,” said the UFC-Que Choisir. To curb this dynamic, the association estimates that an additional 520 million euros are needed per year to renew large and medium lines, and 711 million more for small lines.

In addition to the quality of service for travelers, the issue is also ecological: transport accounts for a third of greenhouse gas emissions in France, but railways emit barely 0.3%, against 94% for the truck transport.

