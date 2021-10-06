the early summary of episode 244 of Thursday, October 7

Maxime agrees to help Ambre so that she can stay at the institute. Mehdi once again feels in conflict with Landiras. Rose receives important news about Naël.
Thursday October 7 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia's ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … Claire, Antoine and Clotilde try to dissuade Teyssier from dismissing Ambre but he seems determined. Clotilde then proposes to the principal to submit the pupil to a test which, if she succeeds, will allow her to stay. For his part, Ambre must face the anger of Charlene who asks her what she is still doing there.
Maxime agrees to help Amber
Teyssier ends up accepting the idea of the test and tells Amber that she will have to be able to pull out a dessert he imagined for the Double A menu. The young woman panics and considers giving up but Jade convinces her sister to try the blow and even to ask Maxime for help. The latter accepts, to redeem himself in part from Jade. Anaïs discusses the future of her marriage with Maxime with Salomé and tries to convince her friend to talk to her. But Salomé is afraid of being consumed by jealousy. When she sees Maxime and Amber cooking together, she is annoyed. When she talks about it to Maxime later, she says she doesn't understand him and says: "I think you are falling in love with her."
New spat between Mehdi and Landiras
In his class, Landiras shows his cloud dessert to the students. All are amazed, except Mehdi who openly criticizes the result. Students should then create their own cloud dessert. Mehdi is very tense and unpleasant with Hortense who notices that he absolutely wants to do better than Landiras. When it is time to taste the desserts, Teyssier arrives and takes down all the desserts, in particular that of Mehdi, except that of Hortense. Later, Mehdi goes to Teyssier's office to explain his dessert to him but the teacher sends him to graze, calling him "pretentious".
A big change for Rose
Rose confides Naël to Marta because she has appointments, including that of a medical nature with Jasmine. Marta warns Theo that she will not be able to perform the service at Double A this afternoon, and he reacts badly by reproaching her for letting him go at the last minute. Charlène then proposes an evening to Marta but this one declines because she does not know when Rose will return. When leaving the psychiatrist, Rose asks Jasmine what she thought about it and the young woman is positive, and says she is ready to take treatment. When she finds Marta, Rose receives a call from Social Assistance for Children who tells her that she has found a foster family for Naël who will be leaving next Friday. Hearing the news, Marta seems affected.