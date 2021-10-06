The Eastern Hornet, a very dangerous species, detected in Marseille for the first time in France

A new species of hornet, the oriental hornet, was discovered for the first time in France, in Marseille. A formidable predator of bees and very dangerous, it could cause great damage if its spread is not stopped in time.

Its name, the oriental hornet. Its scientific name, the Vespa orientalis Linnaeus. A scientifically recognized species, but until then absent from metropolitan regions.

Gérard Filippi and his colleagues Alain Coache and Bruno Gereys did not expect such a discovery. While carrying out a classic study on flora and fauna in Marseille, the three researchers from the Aix-based entomology laboratory (study of insects) Ecotonia came across this species of hornet in a closed industrial site.

They have just published their discovery in the scientific journal Faunitaxys. And the news could make a big splash.

A very dangerous species

The oriental hornet is one of the 22 species of hornets. On the Marseille site observed by Ecotonia scientists, three types of hornets were found: the eastern hornet, the European hornet (vespa crabro) and the Asian hornet (vespa velutina).

The eastern hornet is a species “very dangerous, very invasive and predatory of bees”. It is characterized by its red color, with a yellow part on the front face of the head and on the 3rd and 4th segments of the abdomen. Also, this hornet seems almost hairless, hairless, to the naked eye.







The three types of hornet found in Marseille.

“This species has a capacity for very very rapid expansion. Today, it is very difficult or even useless to control swarms, they multiply too quickly”, explains Gérard Filippi, director and founder of Ecotonia.

The challenge is to find the nest to destroy it as quickly as possible. Gérard Filippi, President of Ecotonia

Both males and females have been found, suggesting the presence of a nest. Is it recent? Is he several years old? “We do not know yet”, testifies the entomologist. But there is urgency. “The challenge is to find the nest to destroy it as quickly as possible”.

Hornets arrived by boat

According to Gérard Filippi, it is very likely that the hornet was transported by boat. The insects were found against the Aygalades stream, which flows into the port of Marseille.

The oriental hornet is already present in the Balkans, its natural area, but also on the islands of the Aegean Sea, in Bulgaria, Turkey, Cyprus, Malta, in the south of Italy but also in the northeast of Africa. and the Middle East.

It has also been cited in Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, or even Pakistan, India and Nepal.

In Italy, a specimen was observed in Genoa in 2018 as well as in Tuscany in 2021. The eastern hornet has also been spotted in Space, in Valencia since 2012 or in Andalusia.







Distribution of the 3 species of hornets present in France.

Danger to humans?

Hornet bites are very painful, and can be fatal in the event of an allergic reaction. “But even a wasp sting can kill if you have an allergic reaction”, recalls Gérard Filippi.

“The hornet, close to the wasp, but much larger, can sting several times because, like the wasp, it does not leave its sting in the skin”, can we read on the site of Amélie.fr.

In the event of a sting in the mouth or throat with difficulty in breathing, it is necessary to consult urgently. It is advisable to give an ice cube to suck to reduce the edema. You should also call for help in the event of multiple bites or allergy to the venom.







A giant Asian hornet, a bald hornet.

•

Asian hornets exhibit a temperament “very aggressive, more than our native species”, emphasizes the scientist before qualifying: “It is not an attacking species, unless it is attacked. The key is to” stay away from the swarm “, recalls the specialist.

Bees in distress

Preventing beekeepers is the main emergency to save bees. Then eradicate the species, before it spreads throughout the country.

“It is desirable to check if it is present in other districts of Marseille, as well as in the neighboring towns and municipalities. Its presence could indeed create difficulties in the beekeeping sector, this hornet being considered as a formidable one. predator of honey bees, which can cause damage in apiaries “, can we read in the article.

In France, the decrease in the bee population, called bee colony collapse syndrome, is of increasing concern. 30% of bee colonies disappear each year. In ten years, 15,000 beekeepers have ceased their activity.

This is the percentage of mortality of honey bee colonies in France during this same period.

An alarming finding when we know that the bee plays a crucial role in our ecosystem. They are at the origin of the reproduction of more than 80% of plant species. These pollinating insects also provide more than 75% of crops in the world and 10% of world agriculture.

According to a study by the Ministry of the Environment dated 2016, their extinction would cause in France a loss of nearly 2.9 billion euros.

The main cause of bee extinction is the use of pesticides and chemicals. The second, the proliferation of the Asian hornet, which arrived in France in 2006. The proliferation of the Eastern hornet could worsen the situation.